J.J. McCarthy tweets out message for Michigan fans

What a season it was for the 2021 Michigan football team!

Not only did the Wolverines finally get over the hump and defeat Ohio State but they also won the Big Ten Championship and advanced to the College Football Playoff.

Though the Wolverines were blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs, they feel like this is just the beginning of something great.

On Sunday night, Wolverines’ true freshman QB J.J. McCarthy took to Twitter to thank everyone involved this year, including the fans.

“Team 142 is one that will live on forever. Thank you seniors, coaches, everyone in the building, and the fan base for a special first year. This team showed a standard that will be upheld for years to come. This is only the beginning. Go Blue.”