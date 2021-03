Sharing is caring!

From the moment the news broke that J.J. Watt was being released by the Houston Texans, many believed he would go to a contender such as the Bills, Packers, Browns, or Steelers.

Well, we now know that will not be the case as Watt will reportedly sign a 2-year, $31 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Nation, is this a good fit?

The #AZCardinals are giving JJ Watt a 2-year deal worth $31M with $23M guaranteed, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021