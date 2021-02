Sharing is caring!

As you may have heard by now, 5-time All-Pro J.J. Watt is being released by the Houston Texans.

According to reports, Watt requested to be released and the Texans have obliged.

As the news was breaking, Watt released the following video to thank the fans.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me… pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021