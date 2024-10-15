J.J. Watt Responds To Detroit Lions Fans Who Want Him To Replace Aidan Hutchinson

With Aidan Hutchinson’s devastating leg injury sending shockwaves through the Detroit Lions fanbase, many have been searching for a solution to fill the void left by the star edge rusher. And it appears that Lions fans are looking beyond just active players, with some even calling for retired NFL legend J.J. Watt to make a return to the gridiron.

Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has taken to social media to address the growing number of Lions fans begging him to come out of retirement and join Detroit. In his response, Watt expressed his admiration for the Lions, but made it clear that he’s enjoying his post-football life.

“Lions fans, I see, hear & appreciate you. Love your squad, love Detroit & love Hutch,” Watt wrote on X. “Gutted for him. This morning, I poured a cup of coffee and took a walk by the lake with my wife & son before breakfast. I’m very much enjoying this phase of life.”

🙏🏼 https://t.co/KHR5Bmhj00 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 14, 2024

While the Lions are an appealing destination for many Watt doesn’t seem interested in leaving his new life behind. It doesn’t seem like the Lions are enough to pull him away from his post-football career just yet.

Though Lions fans can dream, it appears J.J. Watt is content sticking with his CBS role for now. With Hutchinson sidelined, Detroit will have to look elsewhere for help as they continue their push toward a potential Super Bowl run.