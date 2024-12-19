fb
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Detroit Lions

J.J. Watt To Sign With Detroit Lions? He Would If He Can Get What Fan Offered Him! [Video]

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Former NFL great J.J. Watt has revealed a hilarious and bold offer he received from a Detroit Lions fan during his visit to the Motor City this past Sunday. While attending the Lions’ game against the Buffalo Bills, Watt, who now works for CBS, had an interaction that left both him and his fans laughing.

J.J. Watt J.J. Watt has BOLD prediction for Aidan Hutchinson

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Watt shared the amusing offer he got from a fan during his trip to Detroit. According to Watt, the fan offered him a staggering $99 million to come out of retirement and play for the Lions. Watt, known for his sense of humor, did not hesitate to joke about the deal, saying, that if that offer was really on the table, he would take it!

Of course, Watt was quick to clarify that this was all in good fun, but the suggestion of such an enormous payday left many wondering what might have been if the fan’s offer were actually serious.

While Watt was in Detroit, he also got to experience a Detroit staple – the iconic Coney dog. He couldn’t help but rave about the meal, saying, “When somebody puts a Coney dog in front of you, you can you not eat it?” The former defensive powerhouse seemed to enjoy the taste of Detroit just as much as his brief stay in the city.

Though Watt is now in a broadcasting career, Lions fans can still dream about the possibility of their team adding another legendary player to their roster – and who knows, maybe that Coney dog could be the key to bringing Watt back for one last season.

Aidan Hutchinson Opens Up About Moment He Suffered Devastating Injury
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
