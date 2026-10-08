McLellan: J.T. Compher Still Day-to-Day, Didn’t Skate Wednesday

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan had no new information on the J.T. Compher injury after practice on Wednesday. “He’s not skating today, so he remains day-to-day. No real update yet. Just continue to evaluate him and see how he is tomorrow,” McLellan said when asked whether J.T. Compher could play on Friday, Oct. 9 against the Seattle Kraken.

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Compher has appeared in two of Detroit’s three games this season and has not scored a goal or recorded an assist. He sat out Tuesday night’s 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Carter Mazur Could Stay in the Red Wings Lineup if Compher Sits

If Compher cannot go against Seattle, Carter Mazur would most likely stay in the lineup for Detroit. Mazur drew in against Ottawa for his first game of the season and picked up his first NHL point, an assist, while finishing at plus-1.

Before Tuesday, McLellan had kept Mazur out of the lineup all season. A second straight start would be a real chance for the 24-year-old to hold the spot.

What the J.T. Compher Injury Means for His Role

If Mazur keeps producing, the question becomes whether Compher could end up a healthy scratch once he is cleared. That is a harder call than it looks. Compher is 31 and carries a cap hit of $5.1 million through the 2027-28 season, the last year of the five-year, $25.5 million contract he signed in July 2023. A forward at that number is rarely sat down for one of the younger players pushing for ice time, so the likelier outcome is Compher back in the lineup as soon as he is healthy.