Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Red Wings News Reports

J.T. Compher signs huge deal with Detroit Red Wings

By W.G. Brady
166
0

Many Detroit Red Wings fans have waiting for Steve Yzerman to hand out a big contract to a free agent, and he has done exactly that by signing forward J.T. Compher to a 5-year, $25.5 million deal (AAV of $5.1 million).

Detroit Red Wings J.T. Compher

Compher by the Numbers

Compher, who is 28, was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2nd Round of the 2013 NHL Draft. During the 2022-23 season, he scored 17 goals while distributing 35 assists in 82 games. In his career, he has scored 88 goals while dishing out 106 assists in 423 career games.

Bottom Line: Compher got his raise

Compher, widely regarded as one of the premier free agents within the Top 15 range, was undoubtedly seeking a salary increase this summer. He had been earning $3.5 million annually over the past four years. Known for his reliable play as a two-way center, Compher is expected to make an immediate impact for the Red Wings during the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Previous article
F Tim Gettinger signs with Detroit Red Wings

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Red Wings News ReportsW.G. Brady -

F Tim Gettinger signs with Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly signed forward Tim Gettinger to a contract.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.