J.T. Compher signs huge deal with Detroit Red Wings

Many Detroit Red Wings fans have waiting for Steve Yzerman to hand out a big contract to a free agent, and he has done exactly that by signing forward J.T. Compher to a 5-year, $25.5 million deal (AAV of $5.1 million).

Compher by the Numbers

Compher, who is 28, was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2nd Round of the 2013 NHL Draft. During the 2022-23 season, he scored 17 goals while distributing 35 assists in 82 games. In his career, he has scored 88 goals while dishing out 106 assists in 423 career games.

Bottom Line: Compher got his raise

Compher, widely regarded as one of the premier free agents within the Top 15 range, was undoubtedly seeking a salary increase this summer. He had been earning $3.5 million annually over the past four years. Known for his reliable play as a two-way center, Compher is expected to make an immediate impact for the Red Wings during the upcoming 2023-24 season.