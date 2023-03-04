Ja Morant under investigation for viral gun video

Ja Morant, an All-Star for the Memphis Grizzlies, is under investigation by the NBA for a social media post in which he appeared to be brandishing a gun while filming a selfie video. The video was posted on Instagram late Friday night after the Grizzlies' loss to the Denver Nuggets, showing Morant shirtless and dancing around while rapping along to NBA YoungBoy's “Bring ‘Em Out.” In the video, Morant suddenly flashed what appeared to be a gun in front of the camera. It is unclear whether the gun was real or not. An NBA spokesperson confirmed that the league is aware of the post and is investigating the matter. Morant has recently been accused of flashing a gun at a teenager during an altercation at his home in Tennessee over the summer, but officials ultimately declined to prosecute due to a lack of evidence.

Ja Morant flashes gun in video that has since gone viral

4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. pic.twitter.com/mFEOvZ5MVY — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 4, 2023

The Big Picture: Athletes and gun culture in America

The recent social media activity of Ja Morant has once again highlighted the complicated relationship between athletes and guns in America. While many athletes own guns for protection, some have also faced legal trouble for gun-related incidents. The NBA has strict policies regarding gun possession, with players prohibited from carrying guns on league property or during league activities. The league takes gun-related incidents seriously and has previously suspended players for violating its policies. The investigation into Ja Morant's recent social media activity serves as a reminder of the potential consequences that athletes may face for their actions both on and off the court.