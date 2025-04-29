Former Michigan F Jace Howard Announces Transfer Destination

Jace Howard is transferring from Michigan to Fordham for his final college season. The senior forward and son of Juwan Howard joins a new program in the A-10.

Jace Howard, the son of Michigan legend and former head coach Juwan Howard, is heading to the Bronx.

According to Joe Tipton of On3, the 6-foot-7 senior forward has committed to Fordham for his final college season after five years with the Michigan Wolverines. Howard entered the transfer portal earlier this spring and now lands in a spot that keeps him close to family — his father, Juwan, recently joined the Brooklyn Nets coaching staff.

Jace Howard transfers to Fordham

A Fresh Start in the A-10

Howard’s move to Fordham offers him a new opportunity to carve out a bigger on-court role. Across five seasons in Ann Arbor, Howard appeared in 70 games, averaging 6.8 minutes, 1.4 points, and 0.9 rebounds per game. His most active season came in 2022-23, when he logged 30 appearances and played nearly 8 minutes per night.

Though his offensive stats were modest, Howard was often praised for his hustle, leadership, and defensive intensity — qualities that could translate well in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

A Family Legacy, Now in New York

The son of a “Fab Five” icon, Howard now gets to stay in the basketball spotlight while writing his own chapter. With Juwan now coaching just a short drive away in Brooklyn, the father-son duo will remain close — just in different arenas.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]