Former Michigan F Jace Howard Announces Transfer Destination

Jace Howard is transferring from Michigan to Fordham for his final college season. The senior forward and son of Juwan Howard joins a new program in the A-10.

Jace Howard, the son of Michigan legend and former head coach Juwan Howard, is heading to the Bronx.

According to Joe Tipton of On3, the 6-foot-7 senior forward has committed to Fordham for his final college season after five years with the Michigan Wolverines. Howard entered the transfer portal earlier this spring and now lands in a spot that keeps him close to family — his father, Juwan, recently joined the Brooklyn Nets coaching staff.

A Fresh Start in the A-10

Howard’s move to Fordham offers him a new opportunity to carve out a bigger on-court role. Across five seasons in Ann Arbor, Howard appeared in 70 games, averaging 6.8 minutes, 1.4 points, and 0.9 rebounds per game. His most active season came in 2022-23, when he logged 30 appearances and played nearly 8 minutes per night.

Though his offensive stats were modest, Howard was often praised for his hustle, leadership, and defensive intensity — qualities that could translate well in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

A Family Legacy, Now in New York

The son of a “Fab Five” icon, Howard now gets to stay in the basketball spotlight while writing his own chapter. With Juwan now coaching just a short drive away in Brooklyn, the father-son duo will remain close — just in different arenas.