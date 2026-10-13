The Detroit Tigers selected Jace Jung with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, believing the former Texas Tech standout could eventually become an important part of their lineup. Four years later, there is a legitimate question about whether the once-promising infielder will ever get another meaningful opportunity in Detroit.

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With several young infielders pushing for playing time and Jung struggling to establish himself at the major-league level, president of baseball operations Scott Harris could face a difficult decision this offseason. There has been no reported trade or release, but the possibility that Jung has already played his final game in a Tigers uniform is becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Jace Jung (17) bats against Texas Rangers during the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jace Jung Has Not Lived Up to First-Round Expectations

When the Tigers drafted Jung in 2022, his offensive potential was considered his biggest strength. His combination of power and plate discipline made him an intriguing prospect, but that production has not translated to the major leagues.

Since making his MLB debut in August 2024, Jung has appeared in just 61 games for Detroit. Through three seasons, he owns a disappointing .193 career batting average with zero home runs, six RBIs, and a .549 OPS.

His 2026 opportunities were especially limited, as he received just nine major-league at-bats. Although he recorded two hits, Jung once again failed to establish himself as someone manager A.J. Hinch could consistently insert into the lineup.

According to Dominic Minchella of Tigers Baseball Report, Jung’s uncertain future has become one of Detroit’s important internal offseason questions. His inability to secure a defensive position, combined with inconsistent major-league offensive production, has made his path to regular playing time increasingly complicated.

Jung’s Triple-A Numbers Tell a Different Story

Jung has continued to demonstrate offensive potential at Triple-A Toledo, which makes Detroit’s upcoming decision more complicated.

During the 2026 minor-league season, Jung hit 22 home runs and recorded a .765 OPS. He also drew 86 walks, demonstrating the plate discipline that helped make him such an attractive draft prospect.

Those numbers suggest there is still something worth developing, even if his .227 batting average raises questions about his overall consistency. The problem is that succeeding against Triple-A pitching and producing against major-league competition are two very different things.

At some point, the Tigers must determine whether Jung’s minor-league success is a sign of untapped potential or whether he has reached a point where a change of scenery might benefit everyone involved.

Detroit’s Crowded Infield Could Seal Jung’s Fate

Perhaps the biggest obstacle Jung faces is the increasing competition within Detroit’s organization.

Kevin McGonigle has emerged as a cornerstone of the franchise’s future, while Colt Keith, Hao-Yu Lee, and Max Anderson are all part of the organization’s plans or competing for additional opportunities.

That creates a significant challenge for Jung, whose primary positions have been second and third base. His path becomes even more difficult when considering that the Tigers already have several players capable of moving around the infield.

Earlier this season, we detailed Detroit’s decision to option Jung to Triple-A Toledo following the signing of Zack Short. That move was particularly revealing because Detroit prioritized defensive versatility over Jung’s offensive upside.

Then, in September, Jung received another opportunity when the Tigers placed Colt Keith on the injured list with a thumb injury. Even with that late-season opening, Jung finished the year without making a significant offensive impact in Detroit.

Those circumstances raise an uncomfortable question: If Jung could not secure a regular role when injuries created opportunities, how realistic is it to expect him to win one when everyone is healthy?

Could Scott Harris Trade Jace Jung?

Although nothing indicates the Tigers are actively shopping Jung, he could become a logical change-of-scenery candidate this offseason.

Detroit needs additional pitching depth after a disappointing 76-86 season, particularly in a bullpen that struggled with consistency. Moving a young infielder who no longer has a clear path to playing time could be one way for Harris to address another organizational need.

However, Jung’s limited major-league production would almost certainly affect his trade value. It is difficult to imagine another organization surrendering a proven pitcher for Jung alone, meaning Detroit might need to include him in a larger package.

There is also the possibility that Harris decides to keep Jung as inexpensive organizational depth rather than move him for a minimal return. Jung is still only 26 years old, and his minor-league power and patience provide reasons to believe he could eventually contribute at the highest level.

The Tigers must decide whether they are willing to keep waiting for that development or whether the organization has simply moved in another direction.