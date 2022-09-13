Jace Jung puts on show, wins bet with Spencer Torkelson during BP at Comerica Park

It may have taken him until his final swing but Jace Jung, who the Detroit Tigers selected with their first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, blasted a monster home run to win a bet with rookie, Spencer Torkelson.

According to Chris McCoskey of the Detroit News, Jung was at Comerica Park on Tuesday and he took batting practice while Torkelson watched from behind the cage.

As Jung was wrapping up his session, Torkelson bet him $100 if he could hit one in his final five swings over the shrub line in center field, which is over 420 feet away from home plate.

“Tork is a good guy,” said Jung, who played in 30 games at West Michigan after he was selected with the 12th overall pick. “He was back there cracking jokes.”

“I was a little nervous,” Jung said. “He said five swings and four swings went by. I’d just missed it the swing before.”

He connected on the fifth swing, sending it on a high arc off the bricks, over and to the right of the shrub line. Torkelson high-fived him and then ran back to the clubhouse to get his wallet.

Following his BP session Jung told reporters how much he loved Comerica Park.

“I’m just so hyped up right now,” he said. “I think I’m on cloud nine. First time seeing this park, it’s unbelievable. The hitter’s eye. It’s really a beautiful park. Probably one of the best parks I’ve ever seen. Just the atmosphere. You got the Pistons, Red Wings and Lions all right here, so close. It’s beautiful.”

“Hitting on this field today, like, I’m this close to making my dream come true, too.”

So, is that fresh new $100 burning a hole in your pocket?

“I don’t know, they have me staying at the casino, so…” he said, smiling.