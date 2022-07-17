We hoped the Detroit Tigers would select one of the top hitters in the 2022 Major League Draft and that is exactly what they did as they selected 2B Jace Jung with the No. 12 overall pick in the opening round.

Here is what ESPN had to say about the Tigers selecting Jung at No. 12.

Who is Jung? The younger brother of Rangers top prospect Josh, who also starred at Texas Tech, Jace has a similar draft profile: strong build, excellent college stats, some untapped power — and questions about his defensive future. While Jace will likely never win any Gold Gloves at second or third base, his left-handed bat should play just fine at either position.

Why the Tigers took him here: We’re at a point in the draft where college hitters are the most available group and the Tigers have a history of liking players who have a history of big-conference performance with their early picks. Jung hit .328 with a 1.116 during his three years playing in the Big 12 at Texas Tech and still has room for some upside — especially with a similar draft-day profile to his brother, who has developed into one of the best hitting prospects in baseball.

Jace Jung takes to Twitter after being selected by Detroit Tigers

After being selected by the Detroit Tigers, Jace Jung took to Twitter to post a message.

“Let’s gooo!!! Can’t wait to be in the Motor City!!! Go Tigers baby!!!” Jung tweeted.

Let’s goooo!!! Can’t wait to be in the Motor City!!! Go Tigers baby!!! 🐅 https://t.co/P1LPf4WEx4 — Jacejung2 (@jace17jung) July 18, 2022

Nation, do you think Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila made the right decision by selecting Jace Jung with the No. 12 overall pick? If not, who do you think he should have selected?

