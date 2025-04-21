Detroit Tigers Likely To Call Up Jace Jung to Replace Kerry Carpenter on Roster

With Kerry Carpenter’s status uncertain, infielder Jace Jung was seen at Comerica Park. A roster move could be coming soon.

It’s not official—yet—but something may be in the works for the Detroit Tigers.

Infielder Jace Jung was spotted at Comerica Park on Monday afternoon, according to Tigers beat writer Evan Woodbery. And while nothing has been announced as of this writing, his appearance raises eyebrows given the current situation surrounding outfielder Kerry Carpenter.

Carpenter’s Status in Limbo

Carpenter left Sunday’s game against the Royals with right hamstring soreness, and though the Tigers have not yet made a corresponding roster move, his status remains uncertain.

Manager A.J. Hinch noted after the game that Carpenter was undergoing testing to determine the severity of the issue. If the team does need to make a move, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jung—one of the Tigers’ top prospects—is next in line.

What Jace Jung Brings to the Table

Jung, who has been performing well at Triple-A Toledo, is known for his power bat and positional flexibility in the infield. While not a direct replacement for Carpenter position-wise, his arrival could create a domino effect in the lineup, potentially shifting Zach McKinstry or Matt Vierling to cover the outfield.

Given the Tigers’ need for offensive consistency and bench depth, calling up Jung could provide a boost—especially if Carpenter lands on the injured list.

The Bottom Line

While we wait for an official update, Jace Jung’s presence in Detroit is worth watching. Whether or not he’s activated today, the wheels are turning behind the scenes—and the Tigers could be on the verge of a roster shakeup.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]