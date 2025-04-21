Detroit Tigers Likely To Call Up Jace Jung to Replace Kerry Carpenter on Roster

With Kerry Carpenter’s status uncertain, infielder Jace Jung was seen at Comerica Park. A roster move could be coming soon.

It’s not official—yet—but something may be in the works for the Detroit Tigers.

Infielder Jace Jung was spotted at Comerica Park on Monday afternoon, according to Tigers beat writer Evan Woodbery. And while nothing has been announced as of this writing, his appearance raises eyebrows given the current situation surrounding outfielder Kerry Carpenter.

Carpenter’s Status in Limbo

Carpenter left Sunday’s game against the Royals with right hamstring soreness, and though the Tigers have not yet made a corresponding roster move, his status remains uncertain.

Manager A.J. Hinch noted after the game that Carpenter was undergoing testing to determine the severity of the issue. If the team does need to make a move, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jung—one of the Tigers’ top prospects—is next in line.

What Jace Jung Brings to the Table

Jung, who has been performing well at Triple-A Toledo, is known for his power bat and positional flexibility in the infield. While not a direct replacement for Carpenter position-wise, his arrival could create a domino effect in the lineup, potentially shifting Zach McKinstry or Matt Vierling to cover the outfield.

Given the Tigers’ need for offensive consistency and bench depth, calling up Jung could provide a boost—especially if Carpenter lands on the injured list.

The Bottom Line

While we wait for an official update, Jace Jung’s presence in Detroit is worth watching. Whether or not he’s activated today, the wheels are turning behind the scenes—and the Tigers could be on the verge of a roster shakeup.