Full Details Emerge From Jack Campbell’s New Lions Contract

The Detroit Lions did not just lock up Jack Campbell for the future.

They made him one of the highest paid linebackers in the entire NFL.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Campbell’s newly signed extension is worth four years and $81 million, with a massive $51.5 million guaranteed.

The deal reportedly carries an average annual value of $20.25 million per season.

Lions reward one of NFL’s rising defensive stars

Campbell has rapidly developed into one of the foundational leaders of Detroit’s defense since being selected No. 18 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After a strong rookie season and an impressive Year 2 leap, Campbell fully broke out in 2025.

The former University of Iowa standout earned Pro Bowl and All Pro honors while wearing the green dot helmet for Detroit’s defense.

Last season, Campbell posted:

176 total tackles

89 solo tackles

5 sacks

3 forced fumbles

According to Pro Football Focus, Campbell also led the NFL with 44 run stops.

Detroit clearly viewed him as a player worth building around long term.

Brad Holmes continues securing Detroit’s core

General manager Brad Holmes has consistently emphasized retaining young foundational players, and Campbell is now the latest example.

The Lions have already extended several major pieces of their roster in recent years, including:

Jared Goff

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Penei Sewell

Now Campbell joins that growing list.

And based on his production, leadership, and physical style of play, Detroit likely believes this contract will age very well.

Campbell now among NFL’s highest paid linebackers

The financial details of the deal make one thing very clear:

The Lions view Campbell as one of the premier off the ball linebackers in football.

At $20.25 million annually, Campbell’s contract places him near the top of the linebacker market league wide.

It is another sign that Detroit is fully committed to keeping its championship window open for years to come.