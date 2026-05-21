Detroit Lions Sign Jack Campbell to Massive Extension

The Detroit Lions are locking up another cornerstone piece of their defense.

According to a report from @sweta2311 on X, and then confirmed by the player himself, Jack Campbell and the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the deal does not include a fifth year option, but instead features significant long term money up front.

Jack Campbell has become centerpiece of Lions defense

Since being selected No. 18 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Campbell has steadily developed into one of the NFL’s top young linebackers.

The former University of Iowa standout earned All Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection after a dominant 2025 season in Detroit.

Last season alone, Campbell posted:

89 solo tackles

5 sacks

3 forced fumbles

17 games played

Over his first three NFL seasons, Campbell has already totaled 210 solo tackles and 8.5 sacks while becoming the unquestioned leader of Detroit’s linebacker room.

Lions continue rewarding core players

General manager Brad Holmes has made it clear the organization intends to keep its young core together as long as possible.

Campbell now joins a growing list of foundational Lions players who have received major extensions in recent years, including Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell.

And based on Campbell’s rapid development, few fans are likely to question this move.

At just 25 years old, the Lions appear to believe Campbell’s best football is still ahead of him.