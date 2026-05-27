Brad Holmes Just Performed Another Salary Cap Illusion With Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions did not just hand Jack Campbell a massive contract extension.

They structured it with a very specific long term plan in mind.

At first glance, Campbell’s new four year extension looks enormous. The deal can reportedly reach a maximum value of $81 million and makes him the second highest paid off ball linebacker in football by average annual value behind only Fred Warner.

But once you dig into the details, as Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press did, it becomes clear the Lions are using one of the NFL’s most common salary cap strategies to keep their championship window open.

Why the Lions Declined Jack Campbell’s Fifth-Year Option

Earlier this offseason, some fans were surprised when Detroit declined Campbell’s fifth year option.

At the time, the move created understandable questions because Campbell has rapidly developed into one of the leaders of the defense. However, the decision was reportedly rooted almost entirely in salary cap flexibility rather than concern about the player himself.

Detroit quickly followed that decision by finalizing a long term extension anyway.

That sequence now makes much more sense after seeing how the contract was structured.

Instead of locking themselves into a more rigid fifth year option number, the Lions gained the ability to customize Campbell’s cap hits over several seasons.

The Lions Kept Campbell’s Base Salaries Surprisingly Low

According to details reported by Dave Birkett, Campbell’s contract is heavily bonus driven.

His actual base salaries remain relatively modest for most of the deal:

2027: $1.26 million

2028: $1.305 million

2029: $15.15 million

2030: $2.75 million

That structure is not accidental.

Detroit intentionally pushed much of the financial weight into bonuses and future flexibility mechanisms instead of massive yearly base salaries.

The Lions also included signing bonuses, option bonuses, and reportedly four void years built into the back end of the deal.

That gives the organization significantly more flexibility moving forward.

LB Jack Campbell's 4-year, $81M #Lions extension includes:

▪️$22.9M gtd at sign

▪️Annual option bonuses

▪️4 void years for cap

▪️4-years, $63.5M practical



Cap Hits

2026: $4.7M

2027: $5.4M

2028: $9.2M

2029: $24.1M

2030: $16.8M

2031: $25.2M (void) — Spotrac (@spotrac) May 27, 2026

Why the 2029 Salary Spike Matters

One of the most interesting details in Campbell’s extension is the large jump in his 2029 base salary.

That timing aligns closely with the expiration of several major Lions contracts currently on the books, including deals involving Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Alim McNeill.

By pushing larger cap numbers into future years, Detroit is essentially preserving flexibility right now while still rewarding Campbell financially.

It is a strategy many successful NFL franchises use when they believe their championship window remains wide open.

The Lions Are Preparing for More Massive Extensions

Campbell’s contract may only be the beginning.

Detroit still has several cornerstone players from the 2023 draft class who are expected to eventually receive major extensions, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and Brian Branch.

The Lions already exercised Gibbs’ fifth year option earlier this offseason, signaling they fully expect him to remain part of the long term core.

This is exactly why Campbell’s deal was structured so carefully.

Detroit is attempting to keep an elite young nucleus together while still maintaining enough financial flexibility to continue building around them.

Jack Campbell Is Becoming the Face of Detroit’s Defense

Beyond the financial side, this extension also says a lot about how the organization views Campbell internally.

Following the departure of Alex Anzalone, Campbell is widely expected to step into a larger leadership role defensively.

The Lions believe he has the personality, intelligence, and physical tools to become a centerpiece of the defense for years to come.

This contract confirms that belief.

And thanks to the way Detroit structured the deal, the Lions are positioning themselves to keep building around Campbell without sacrificing future roster flexibility.

That is the kind of long term thinking good franchises consistently use.