Emotional Jack Campbell Takes Blame for Lions’ Loss to Bills

Jack Campbell was visibly choked up, holding back tears as he tried to explain what had happened to the Detroit Lions’ defense Thursday night.

After a 41–31 road loss to the Buffalo Bills, the linebacker kept returning to his own performance. Questions about Buffalo’s offense, Detroit’s execution and his emotional response all brought him back to the same place.

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“Hats off to them. I played terrible, and it starts with me,” Campbell said, fighting back tears. “I feel like it’s on me. I’ve got to be better, and I’ve got no other thing to do but look in the mirror and be better. So that’s really where it starts. It starts with us. But yeah, they did a good job.”

Asked why he was placing so much of the loss on his shoulders, Campbell struggled to offer an explanation.

“I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Buffalo’s running game left Detroit searching for answers

The most frustrating part of the performance was easier for Campbell to identify.

“For sure the run game. Yeah, the run game.”

Buffalo rushed for 203 yards on 36 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. James Cook III, whose potential for a larger workload was a concern entering the matchup, finished with 135 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Josh Allen added 69 rushing yards and two scores.

Allen also threw three touchdown passes as Buffalo finished with 446 total yards.

Asked what went wrong against the run, Campbell pointed to basic responsibilities.

“Just guys not getting off blocks, not doing their job.”

He did not credit an unexpected schematic wrinkle for Detroit’s difficulties.

“No, just played bad.”

When a follow-up question framed the problem as execution, Campbell made his answer personal again.

“No, it’s execution on my part. Got to do my job. And yeah, it’s my fault.”

Campbell felt he had let his teammates down

Campbell finished with six tackles and a quarterback hit. Those numbers alone cannot establish responsibility for a defensive performance that included six Buffalo touchdowns.

His postgame comments were an expression of accountability, not a complete assignment-by-assignment explanation of the loss.

Detroit also had to deal with Avonte Maddox leaving the game with an injury. Campbell, however, kept his answers focused on what he believed he owed the people around him.

Asked why this defeat appeared to be hitting him especially hard, he gave his fullest explanation.

“I ain’t going to hang my head, but I just know what everyone puts into it. And I feel like it’s my job to go out there and play at the highest level and the highest standard. I don’t know how to explain it. You just feel like you’re letting your teammates down, honestly, and that’s what it is. And I just got to be better. But again, I’m going to look in the mirror. I ain’t going to run from it. Just keep going and be better.”

Goff’s four touchdown passes were not enough

The frustration came on a night when Jared Goff threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 142 yards and two scores.

Detroit still went into halftime trailing 27–10. Its 21 second-half points could not erase the damage, and the Lions fell to 1–1.

Campbell specifically mentioned the offense when asked whether anything had felt wrong before kickoff.

“No. Every time I lace up my cleats, I’m going 100%. Yeah, put it on me. I played terrible. So I’ve got to be better, especially for the offense and for all these guys in the locker room.”

That answer captured the weight he was carrying. Detroit had produced enough offense to remain competitive, but Buffalo’s success on the ground and through the air left the Lions chasing the game.

Campbell refuses to point elsewhere

Asked whether he could remember the last time he had felt this way after a game, Campbell said his reaction reflected the standard he applies to himself every week.

“Honestly, after every single game, if I have a few misplays and stuff, it’s just not acceptable. I just don’t — it’s just not acceptable. But again, I’m going to look myself in the mirror, be a man about it. I ain’t going to point no fingers because there ain’t no fingers to be pointed except myself.”

Detroit’s defensive corrections will require more than one player. Campbell’s willingness to absorb the blame does not change the scope of the work ahead.

But his answer about moving forward left little uncertainty about how he intends to approach it.

“I’m just showing up with a good mindset. Improve, learn, move on. But it starts with me.”