With the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Linebacker Jack Campbell. Campbell played all four years of his college career at Iowa.

Jack Campbell: Getting to Know the Detroit Lions No. 18 Pick

Jack Campbell in the 2022 season for Iowa played in 13 games registering 125 total tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovered. In his career at Iowa, he played in 34 games wracking up 299 total tackles, three sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three fumbles recovered.

Scouting Report

Via Dane Brugler:

STRENGTHS: Above-average size and frame with room to add more mass … anticipates well and trusts his eyes to play out in front … has the range and awareness to mirror the run at the line of scrimmage … shows the gap-to-gap quickness and lateral shuffle to work around the noise and find the ball carrier … transitions well in his zone coverage drops (his 6.74 three-cone and 4.24 short shuttle were No. 1 among linebackers at the Combine) … displays a keen sense for route spacing and finds passing lanes (15 career passes defended) … plays with the body strength to match up with blockers … elite toughness … two-year team captain in high school and again in college … not very vocal, but his teammates say he sets the tone with his tenacious effort, and his coaches call him an “amazing” practice player (Iowa

head coach Kirk Ferentz: “Everything he does, he goes hard”) … egoless and humble off the field (didn’t pursue NIL deals and considers social media a “distraction”) … film study in the foundation of his game … became the first Iowa player to win the William V. Campbell Trophy (Academic Heisman) … combined for 271 tackles over his final two seasons.



WEAKNESSES: Doesn’t play with sudden twitch in his lower half to quickly react to ball carriers or blockers, especially in space (his testing showed better short-area

suddenness than on tape) … average lateral and closing burst … occasionally waits for the action instead of thumping downhill consistently … inconsistent stack-andshed skills and must improve his leverage, reach and handwork … vision is focused on the ball and late to locate climbing or side-angled blocks … needs a clear lane to

be effective as a blitzer … strong tackler, but not an explosive tackler … missed 2022 spring practices because of a knee injury … has battled a nagging left UCL injury.

Bottom Line

Jack Campbell is a perfect fit for Dan Campbell, was it a bit too early maybe but regardless of where he was drafted, he will be a force on this defense. The Lions needed all the defensive help they could get after last season, maybe the linebacker position wasn't the spot right away but Campbell will slide right in and make things hard for opposing offenses.