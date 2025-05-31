Jack Campbell Hip Update: Lions LB Eases Into OTAs After Minor Procedure

According to reports, Detroit Lions tackling machine Jack Campbell isn’t taking full reps yet at Organized Team Activities, but the third-year linebacker insists his recent “little” hip procedure is already in the rear-view mirror.

TL;DR

Campbell had a minor offseason hip procedure and is limiting himself to walk-throughs.

He led Detroit with 131 tackles last year and lined up with the 1s during walkthrough periods.

Campbell says the hip is “all good” and he’s pushing to return to full drills before camp.

The Jack Campbell Hip Situation, Straight From the Source

“If I could, I’d be out there and I’m out there trying to do all I can do,” Campbell said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press.

The 24-year-old noted he’s in “every walk-through session that I can be in” and even manned his usual MIKE spot with the first-team defense for portions of install periods, per Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett.

Campbell emphasized the procedure was minor, calling his hip “all good.”

Why the Lions Are Playing It Safe With the Jack Campbell Hip

Snap Management: OTAs are voluntary and non-padded; saving contact reps now could pay off in August.

OTAs are voluntary and non-padded; saving contact reps now could pay off in August. Depth Check: With Alex Anzalone skipping OTAs over contract issues, extra walk-through reps give Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez mental reps while they rehab their own bumps and bruises.

With Alex Anzalone skipping OTAs over contract issues, extra walk-through reps give Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez mental reps while they rehab their own bumps and bruises. Big-Picture Health: Campbell logged a career-high 131 tackles in 2024—no need to rush a linebacker who rarely leaves the field on Sundays.

Here are Campbell’s stats through his first two seasons, via Pro Football Reference:

Staying Mentally Engaged

Campbell said he’s stayed in touch with Anzalone, the defense’s green-dot signal-caller, throughout the offseason. The pair are reviewing film and installation tweaks virtually, so communication won’t skip a beat when they reunite on the grass.

What’s Next

Phase-III OTAs: Two more sessions remain (June 4-6). Campbell could increase his workload if the hip responds well.

Two more sessions remain (June 4-6). Campbell could increase his workload if the hip responds well. Mandatory Minicamp: Mid-June, when attendance is required. Detroit hopes its linebacking duo is back in tandem by then.

Mid-June, when attendance is required. Detroit hopes its linebacking duo is back in tandem by then. Training Camp: Late July—full clearance expected barring setbacks.

For now, Campbell is chalking up his limited participation to an abundance of caution: walk-through now, full contact later, with that Jack Campbell hip feeling better every day.