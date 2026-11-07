The NFL announced its Week 8 fines on Saturday, and two Detroit Lions players found themselves opening their wallets.

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Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams were each fined $11,941 for taunting during Detroit’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

But there was another play from that game that caught my attention.

One involving Jack Campbell.

And considering what happened to Campbell later in the game, I can’t help but wonder whether the NFL’s decision not to fine him was influenced by the circumstances.

Let me be clear. I’m not suggesting the NFL intentionally covered anything up. There is no evidence of that.

But after reviewing the earlier tackle, I believe it’s a fair question to ask.

Aug 3, 2026; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) looks on during Detroit Lions training camp. Mandatory Credit: Paul Barnick-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jack Campbell’s Earlier Tackle Raises Questions

Most Lions fans remember the frightening scene on the first play of the fourth quarter when Campbell suffered a serious neck injury while tackling former Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Campbell was eventually taken to a hospital, and the organization has understandably made his health and recovery its top priority.

However, there was another tackle earlier in the game that deserves attention.

With 2:33 remaining in the third quarter, Campbell appeared to lower his head and initiate contact with the crown of his helmet while making a tackle.

Dr. Jimmy Liao, who analyzes Detroit Lions injuries, reviewed the footage and identified the earlier collision as potentially significant. Liao has not examined Campbell and has not seen his imaging; his read comes from the video alone.

Here is the earlier play for Jack Campbell that is being referenced (7 plays prior to his final play). Head down, hit to crown of helmet with immediate signs of discomfort. Thankfully, positive optimistic news for Jack today 🙏 https://t.co/iDXM4hOT71 pic.twitter.com/yVMbsTzbLT — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) November 3, 2026

In his analysis, Liao noted that Campbell’s helmet appeared to strike the ball carrier’s shoulder. He also observed Campbell bending his head downward after the play, raising questions about whether he experienced discomfort.

As we previously reported when Liao first examined the two collisions, the doctor raised the possibility that the earlier contact and subsequent injury could have been related.

That connection has not been medically established.

Still, the earlier tackle raises a separate question about the NFL’s rules.

Should the NFL Have Fined Jack Campbell?

According to the NFL’s official rulebook, which lists impermissible use of the helmet under Rule 12, players are prohibited from lowering their heads to initiate forcible contact with their helmets.

That includes contact with an opponent’s body, not just the head or neck.

The rule exists because leading with the helmet can put both the tackler and the opposing player at significant risk.

Based on the available footage and Liao’s observations, I believe Campbell’s earlier tackle warranted a serious look from the league.

Does that automatically mean he deserved a fine?

No.

The NFL must determine whether a player actually violated the rule, including whether the contact was avoidable and initiated with the helmet.

But here’s what makes the situation interesting.

According to the NFL’s official Week 8 accountability report, 31 plays resulted in fines, including a $23,882 penalty against Cleveland’s Tyson Campbell for illegal helmet use.

Jack Campbell wasn’t among the players fined.

The league has fined him before. Campbell was fined $15,930 for a hip-drop tackle in Detroit’s Week 4 loss at Carolina, a play that drew no flag during the game.

And that brings me back to my original question.

Did Campbell’s Serious Injury Change the NFL’s Thinking?

Consider the circumstances.

Campbell appeared to lead with his helmet on an earlier tackle. Seven plays later, he suffered a serious neck injury that required hospitalization.

By the time the NFL reviewed its Week 8 discipline, Campbell’s condition had become a major concern across the football world.

Would the league really want to send a fine notice to a player recovering from such a frightening injury?

It’s possible that the extraordinary circumstances influenced the league’s thinking.

But there is no public evidence that NFL officials intentionally overlooked the tackle or declined to fine Campbell because of his injury.

What the NFL Hasn’t Explained

There is also a perfectly reasonable alternative explanation.

The league might have reviewed the play and determined that it did not meet the standard for discipline.

That distinction matters.

The NFL says its officiating department reviews every play from every game, with potential violations referred for additional evaluation.

What we don’t know is how Campbell’s specific tackle was evaluated or why it didn’t result in a fine.

And until the league provides that information, nobody can responsibly claim the decision was motivated by sympathy.

Player Safety Should Come Before Everything Else

Look, I’m a Lions fan. I want nothing more than to see Jack Campbell make a full recovery and eventually return to doing what he loves.

The last thing I’m worried about is whether he saves a few thousand dollars.

But the NFL has spent years emphasizing player safety and eliminating dangerous tackling techniques.

Those standards should remain consistent, regardless of the outcome of a particular play.

If Campbell’s earlier tackle violated the rule, his subsequent injury shouldn’t automatically erase that violation.

And if the tackle was legal, the NFL made the correct decision not to fine him.

As we reported following Saturday’s roster announcement, Detroit has officially placed Campbell on injured reserve as he continues his recovery.

His health is infinitely more important than any potential financial penalty.

But there is a bigger issue worth discussing.

The NFL understandably wants players to change dangerous tackling habits before someone suffers a serious injury.

If the earlier play was an example of the technique the league wants eliminated, it deserves scrutiny regardless of what happened afterward.

So, did Jack Campbell’s injury influence the NFL’s decision not to fine him?

We don’t know.

But considering the circumstances, I believe it’s a question worth asking.

And one the NFL could answer by explaining how it evaluated the play.