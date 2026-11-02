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Dan Campbell Delivers Encouraging Message About Jack Campbell

Jack Campbell Injury Update
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered another encouraging update regarding injured linebacker Jack Campbell during his Monday afternoon press conference.

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And his message to Lions fans was both simple and powerful.

“It’s positive,” Campbell said. “So your prayers are working. Please continue to do that.”

Those words came roughly 24 hours after Jack Campbell was placed on a backboard and carted off the field early in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Trainers tend to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Shares Hopeful Message

Campbell’s comments followed an official statement released by the Detroit Lions at 2:31 p.m. ET on Monday, confirming that the All-Pro linebacker continues to recover at a local hospital.

“Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital. Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time,” the organization announced.

As we previously reported following the team’s initial hospital update, Campbell remained hospitalized Sunday night for continued evaluation and monitoring.

The latest comments from Detroit’s head coach reinforce the encouraging tone of Monday’s announcement, although the team has not disclosed a diagnosis or provided a timetable for Campbell’s return.

Lions Continue Rallying Around Jack Campbell

Campbell’s injury left his teammates visibly shaken Sunday afternoon, with several players gathering in prayer while medical personnel attended to their defensive leader.

As we documented following the emotional scene at Ford Field, the entire Lions organization made it clear that Jack’s health was far more important than the outcome of the game.

Following Sunday’s victory, Dan Campbell also expressed his concern for Jack and his family, emphasizing that the team would share additional information when available.

Now, Monday’s latest remarks provide another reason for optimism.

“So your prayers are working. Please continue to do that.”

For Lions fans anxiously awaiting encouraging news about Jack Campbell, those are welcome words to hear.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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