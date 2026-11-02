fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayRed Wingsat FLA · 7:00 PMStarts in 4h 1m · ESPN+, DSN, Scripps SportsTodayPistonsat CHA · 7:30 PMStarts in 4h 31m · NBA League PassNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 7:30 PM2-6 · 18thNext gameLionsSun, Nov 8 at MIA · 1:00 PM5-2 · 5th NFC NorthNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 14 at ORE · 12:00 AM5-3 · 13th2026 seasonTigers76-86 · 11th AL CentralLatest completed seasonTonightSports HubPistons game center
TodayRed Wingsat FLA · 7:00 PMStarts in 4h 1m · ESPN+, DSN, Scripps Sports

Detroit Lions Release Encouraging New Update on Jack Campbell

Jack Campbell Injury Update
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions have released another injury update on linebacker Jack Campbell, and this time, the news offers a reason for optimism.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

At 2:31 p.m. ET on Monday, the organization announced that Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital following the frightening incident during Sunday’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Most importantly, the Lions say preliminary indications are positive.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Trainers tend to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Release Official Statement

The organization shared the following statement through its official X account Monday afternoon:

“Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital. Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time.”

The statement represents an encouraging development after Campbell was transported to the hospital during Sunday’s game.

Detroit has said Campbell was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury, but the team has not announced a diagnosis, provided specific medical findings, or established a timetable for his return.

The organization also made it clear that additional details will remain private out of respect for Campbell and his family.

Encouraging News After Frightening Scene

Campbell was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter while attempting to tackle former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Medical personnel attended to the All-Pro linebacker before placing him on a backboard and transporting him off the field.

As we previously reported Sunday evening, the Lions initially announced Campbell would remain hospitalized overnight for continued evaluation and monitoring.

Head coach Dan Campbell also confirmed following Sunday’s victory that the linebacker was receiving medical attention, while emphasizing the organization’s concern for him and his family.

As we detailed in our previous coverage of the emotional scene, Campbell’s teammates gathered in prayer as he was taken off the field.

What the Jack Campbell Injury Update Does Not Answer

Monday’s announcement does not answer every question about Campbell’s condition, but the team’s acknowledgment that preliminary indications are positive is certainly welcome news.

For now, the most important thing is that Campbell continues to receive the care he needs, and the Lions are reporting encouraging early indications regarding his recovery.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy