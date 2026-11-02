The Detroit Lions have released another injury update on linebacker Jack Campbell, and this time, the news offers a reason for optimism.

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At 2:31 p.m. ET on Monday, the organization announced that Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital following the frightening incident during Sunday’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Most importantly, the Lions say preliminary indications are positive.

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Trainers tend to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Release Official Statement

The organization shared the following statement through its official X account Monday afternoon:

“Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital. Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time.”

The statement represents an encouraging development after Campbell was transported to the hospital during Sunday’s game.

Detroit has said Campbell was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury, but the team has not announced a diagnosis, provided specific medical findings, or established a timetable for his return.

The organization also made it clear that additional details will remain private out of respect for Campbell and his family.

Encouraging News After Frightening Scene

Campbell was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter while attempting to tackle former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Medical personnel attended to the All-Pro linebacker before placing him on a backboard and transporting him off the field.

As we previously reported Sunday evening, the Lions initially announced Campbell would remain hospitalized overnight for continued evaluation and monitoring.

Head coach Dan Campbell also confirmed following Sunday’s victory that the linebacker was receiving medical attention, while emphasizing the organization’s concern for him and his family.

As we detailed in our previous coverage of the emotional scene, Campbell’s teammates gathered in prayer as he was taken off the field.

Monday’s announcement does not answer every question about Campbell’s condition, but the team’s acknowledgment that preliminary indications are positive is certainly welcome news.

For now, the most important thing is that Campbell continues to receive the care he needs, and the Lions are reporting encouraging early indications regarding his recovery.