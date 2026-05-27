Jack Campbell Makes One Thing Clear After Massive Lions Extension

The Detroit Lions officially returned to organized team activities on Wednesday, but one storyline completely dominated the day.

Jack Campbell spoke publicly for the first time since signing his massive four year, $81 million contract extension, and his message could not have been more clear.

“I want to be a Lion, no matter what,” Campbell said via ESPN.

That mindset says a lot about why Detroit moved quickly to lock up one of the emotional leaders of its defense long term.

Jack Campbell Wanted to Stay in Detroit

Fresh off practice and still wearing team gear, Campbell met with reporters and reflected on the contract process that will now keep him under contract through the 2030 season.

The deal includes $51.5 million guaranteed and officially cements Campbell as one of the highest paid off ball linebackers in football.

But according to Campbell, money was never the biggest priority.

“Let’s be realistic here, like, I already have more than enough. So, for me, it was more about the principle of I just want to be in the elite category, because I feel like I’m an elite linebacker and that’s the way Brad saw it and that’s the way everyone upstairs saw it,” Campbell said.

“I feel like for me, I don’t need to be the highest paid.”

That quote alone will probably resonate heavily inside Detroit’s locker room.

Campbell Understood the Business Side of the NFL

Earlier this offseason, some Lions fans were surprised when general manager Brad Holmes declined Campbell’s fifth year option.

The move immediately created speculation about whether negotiations had become complicated.

Campbell made it clear Wednesday that he understood exactly what was happening.

The Lions ultimately declined the option for financial flexibility purposes before quickly finalizing the long term extension just weeks later.

Campbell emphasized that communication between both sides remained strong throughout the process.

“But I just feel like for me, I knew what I wanted in this. I want to help the team in any way possible. Just to continue to keep the core together so, I mean, at the end of the day, I feel like it was fair for the team and I’m more than happy with everything that they blessed me with,” Campbell explained.

That final part matters.

Detroit’s front office is clearly trying to keep its young nucleus together long term, and Campbell openly acknowledged he wanted his deal structured in a way that still allowed the organization flexibility moving forward.

Jack Campbell Never Forgot Draft Night Criticism

One of the most fascinating moments from Campbell’s media session came when he reflected on the criticism surrounding his selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Detroit shocked much of the football world by selecting Campbell with the No. 18 overall pick out of Iowa Hawkeyes football.

At the time, analysts heavily criticized the Lions for drafting both Campbell and Jahmyr Gibbs so early.

Campbell has clearly never forgotten that reaction.

“When I got drafted on draft night. I remember everything. I remember a lot of things that were said. A guy from my hometown mailed me a letter. I still have it today,” Campbell said.

“Just the CBS Sports article, just talking about how like this is probably the worst pick in the NFL history. And, I was like, ‘for sure.’”

Instead of letting that negativity consume him, Campbell used it as fuel.

“I feel like, for me, it was proving the people who believed in me right.”

Jack Campbell Became Exactly What the Lions Hoped

Three years later, the criticism looks pretty ridiculous.

Campbell is coming off a breakout 2025 season in which he earned first team All Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl selection. He finished with 176 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, and four passes defended while emerging as Detroit’s most consistent defensive player.

With Alex Anzalone no longer on the roster, Campbell is expected to become one of the primary leaders of the defense moving forward.

The Lions clearly believe he is part of the long term foundation.

And based on his comments Wednesday, that belief goes both ways.

“For them to have that belief in me, I mean it only makes me more motivated because I know that I’ll be a part of something special in the future,” Campbell said.

That future is now officially tied to Detroit for years to come.