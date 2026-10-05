Jack Campbell Takes Blame After Lions Defense Gets Exposed

Jack Campbell isn’t interested in excuses after another miserable night for the Detroit Lions defense.

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Carolina piled up 445 yards and scored on six consecutive possessions at one point during Sunday night’s 32-26 win over Detroit. Bryce Young completed 29 of 41 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns, while the Lions fell to 2-2 after allowing at least 30 points for the third time in four games.

Campbell knows those numbers are nowhere close to good enough. Rather than search for somebody else to blame, Detroit’s linebacker pointed directly at himself and the players around him.

Jack Campbell Calls Lions Defensive Performance ‘Unacceptable’

Asked what it felt like to watch Carolina repeatedly move the football, Campbell didn’t soften his assessment.

“It is what it is. We did it to ourselves, so we’ve just got to continue to work to get better. It’s unacceptable. Move on, learn from it and keep pushing forward.”

That message fits what Detroit’s defenders have been saying throughout the early part of the season. Derrick Barnes previously pushed back on blaming Kelvin Sheppard’s scheme, arguing that Lions players ultimately have to make whatever defensive call they receive work.

Campbell took that accountability another step Sunday night when he was asked about his own frustration.

“I’m mostly frustrated with myself. That’s where all my frustration is, just myself. I know what I can do and how I can lead better, and I just need to clean some things up. “We’ve got to look forward and we’ve got to figure it out, especially on the defensive side of the ball. That’s everybody, but myself included. It starts with me.”

That is exactly what you want to hear from one of the leaders of the defense. Of course, Detroit now needs those words to turn into stops.

Campbell Explains How Carolina Exposed Detroit

The Panthers didn’t simply beat Detroit with one or two explosive plays. Young consistently got the football out quickly, moved outside the pocket and used Carolina’s RPO concepts to keep Detroit’s defense uncomfortable.

Campbell said the Lions knew what Carolina was trying to accomplish. The problem was that knowing it was coming didn’t result in Detroit stopping it.

“They came into the game, ran RPO, got him on the move and got him out of the pocket. He did a good job making his reads. I just feel like we didn’t make our plays. It’s the NFL, and when you don’t make plays, you get exposed.”

Young certainly did his part. Carolina’s quarterback posted a 110.7 passer rating while Tetairoa McMillan shredded Detroit for 14 receptions, 192 yards and two touchdowns.

The performance also continued a problem Sheppard identified earlier this season. The Lions defensive coordinator previously said explosive plays were the defense’s biggest issue, with too many of those mistakes coming from Detroit’s own breakdowns.

Campbell Says Lions Cannot Run From It

Campbell understands the frustration surrounding the defense because he feels it himself. He also knows there isn’t much value in pretending the problems will simply disappear.

“When you put so much into what you do and you fail, I feel like it’s natural to get frustrated. But at the same time, it’s like, ‘Shoot, how can I be better?’ “It’s a challenge. You can’t run from it now. Like I said earlier, we did it to ourselves. You can’t run from it. You’ve just got to go. I think that’s why we’ve got these guys in here. We’ve got the right guys that think right. Now we’ve just got to go out and do it, and we’ve got to win.”

That’s where Detroit finds itself after four games.

The Lions have identified the problems. They have repeatedly accepted responsibility for them, and Campbell is now putting himself at the front of that line.

Eventually, though, accountability has to become production. Detroit’s defense needs stops, and Campbell knows it starts with him.