Jack Campbell Reveals Detroit Lions’ Massive Training Camp Goal

Jack Campbell is ready for the pads.

More than that, the Detroit Lions linebacker is ready for the part of training camp where conditioning, accountability, and physical football stop being talking points and start showing up on the field.

“Whenever the pads come on, they come on,” Campbell said. “It definitely makes things a little easier for me specifically. I’m excited. We have a great group of guys this year, and I’m excited to get into the thick of it and start colliding bodies.”

That sounds exactly like Campbell. No theatrics. No hesitation. Just a linebacker waiting for football to feel like football again.

Jack Campbell Wants the Lions to Become the NFL’s Most Conditioned Team

Detroit’s preparation for Week 1 is already underway, and Campbell has set an ambitious standard for the roster.

“The process has already started,” Campbell said. “We’re getting ready for Week 1, and, in my opinion, we want to be the most conditioned team in the NFL. That’s what I think it takes.”

Conditioning rarely receives much attention once the regular season begins. It becomes impossible to ignore when a defense begins fading during a fourth-quarter drive.

Campbell does not want that happening to Detroit.

The Lions want to play fast, pursue the football and remain physical deep into games. That requires more than lifting weights or running sprints during the offseason.

“You’re definitely getting into football shape right now,” Campbell said. “For me, it’s difficult to practice football during the offseason because football is one explosive movement after another. You can sprint in a straight line during the offseason, but when you get out here, a lot of it is lateral, then vertical, then lateral and then vertical again. You can’t truly practice that.”

Training camp gives players the movement patterns, mental stress and repeated collisions that ordinary workouts cannot duplicate.

“This acclimation period is good for getting the body flowing again, getting the mind going and getting back into camp,” Campbell said. “You also start learning how different guys play. You begin recognizing that one guy is going to do one thing while another guy will react differently.”

There Will Be No Excuses Against the Run

Campbell’s strongest comments came while discussing Detroit’s run defense.

“I hang my hat on the run game, so hopefully there won’t be an issue there,” Campbell said. “There are no excuses. That’s not something we’re going to accept this year.”

That is a serious standard from the player expected to operate near the center of Detroit’s defense.

Stopping the run demands discipline across the entire front. One defender loses his gap, another gets caught out of position and suddenly a short gain becomes an explosive play.

Campbell does not care where a player sits on the depth chart.

“You have to get your job done. If you don’t do your job, it shows up blatantly on the tape. It doesn’t matter whether you’re the top player or the bottom player on the roster. We need you to do your job. Everybody will be held accountable.”

Campbell also placed himself first in that line of accountability.

“That accountability starts with me. I can continue improving in that area.”

That is the leadership Detroit needs from him. Campbell is no longer a young linebacker trying to find his footing. He is becoming one of the central voices of the defense.

Campbell Wants to Create More Turnovers

Campbell is also using camp to sharpen a specific skill: forcing fumbles.

“Right now, I’m trying to continue developing my punch-outs. This is a good time to work on that.”

The challenge is creating the turnover without losing control of the tackle.

“In a live game, it takes a special talent to punch the football out while also securing the tackle. It’s very impressive. You have to consider the angle of the running back, where the sideline is, where your teammates are and how protected you are.”

Campbell admitted he has not produced the result he wants yet.

“Right now, I’m working on punching the ball out.I haven’t gotten one yet, so I need to be better.”

He pointed to Fred Warner’s forced fumble against Minnesota as an example of the technique he wants to master.

“The one time I saw it done was Fred Warner’s play against the Vikings at the goal line. He came in, squared the player up and got the ball out. Even if he had missed the football, I think he still would have made the tackle.”

That final detail matters. The takeaway attempt cannot come at the expense of the defense.

Turnovers Can Change Detroit’s Season

Campbell understands that talking about takeaways means very little without producing them.

“A lot of people talk about punching the ball out, but you have to apply it. Sometimes people overlook it, and then the opportunities aren’t there. Turnovers win games in the NFL.”

Detroit’s defense needs more game-changing plays, especially in tight divisional matchups where one possession can decide everything.

Campbell wants to become part of that solution.

“That’s something I want to do. I want to help in any way I can and be as productive as possible.”

An improved ability to force fumbles would add another layer to his game. Campbell already brings size, range and physicality. Creating turnovers would move him closer to becoming the complete linebacker Detroit envisioned when it drafted him.

The Lions Have Turned the Page on Last Season

Campbell said Detroit’s defensive identity still begins with Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

“Shep is still the same, and it starts with Dan. The feeling of the team starts with the entire team, and it feels identical. Everybody is hungry and ready to work.”

He also rejected the idea that the Lions are spending camp dwelling on last season.

“There’s all this talk about last year, but it’s a new year. Nobody is thinking about last year. Every season, you have to enter with the right mindset. If you don’t, it’s going to be a long year.”

Detroit can learn from the disappointment without allowing it to control the next season.

Campbell wants every player operating at full capacity, regardless of injuries or changes to the lineup.

“I’m looking for everybody, including myself, to push things to the maximum and lay everything on the line every week. No matter who gets hurt, whoever is put into the game is expected to play at a high level.”

That is the standard.

Not just from the stars. From everyone.

Bottom Line

Jack Campbell’s message was direct.

The Lions want to become the NFL’s most conditioned team. They will not tolerate excuses against the run. Every player will be accountable, and every defender must be prepared to perform when called upon.

Campbell is also challenging himself to create more turnovers and become a more productive centerpiece of Detroit’s defense.

The pads are coming on.

Now the Lions get to find out who can live up to the standard.