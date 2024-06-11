Jack Campbell Listed As Breakout Candidate For 2024 Season





Lions LB Jack Campbell Poised for Breakout 2024 Season

This could be the year for Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, who is being highlighted as a 2024 breakout candidate by NFL.com’s Eric Edholm. After a rookie season filled with ups and downs, Campbell is poised to show significant improvement in his second NFL year.

A Rocky NFL Debut

Despite being a standout in the 2023 rookie class, Jack Campbell’s debut season was marked by inconsistency. The 23-year-old showcased promise but also struggled with coverage and missed tackles. As Eric Edholm from NFL.com noted, “After a promising opener against the (Kansas City) Chiefs, Campbell had trouble in coverage. The Lions tried to moonlight him as a blitzer as a way to kick-start the pass rush, but Campbell struggled to generate much pressure.”

Transition Challenges and Growth Potential

Campbell’s transition from college to the NFL wasn’t without its hurdles. His collegiate excellence hinted at substantial growth potential, but his first season highlighted areas for improvement. Edholm reflected on the additional responsibilities Campbell took on during Alex Anzalone‘s injury, saying, “Campbell wore the green helmet sticker as the team’s defensive play-caller…Campbell was more good than bad, even while looking stressed and overloaded at times.”

Signs of Improvement and Future Prospects

Campbell’s recent performances at the Lions’ mandatory minicamp indicate he is on track for a significant breakout in 2024. He particularly stood out with two interceptions during the sessions—a promising sign as the team gears up for the new season. Edholm concluded optimistically, “I expect less of the panicky, jittery Campbell we saw at times in his rookie season and more of the fire-branded field general he was at Iowa.”

Bottom Line

Jack Campbell is entering the 2024 season with high expectations and a clear path to showcase his growth. After a challenging rookie year, he appears ready to take on a more prominent role with the Detroit Lions. If his recent minicamp performances are any indication, Campbell could emerge as a key defensive leader, fulfilling the potential that made him a standout in college and a promising rookie.