A terrifying scene unfolded at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon as Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered an apparent head or neck injury during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

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The injury occurred on the first play of the fourth quarter, with Detroit leading Minnesota 12-7. Campbell went down after making a tackle on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Campbell remained motionless on the turf for several minutes as medical personnel rushed to his side. The situation was so concerning that multiple Lions players were visibly emotional, remaining on one knee as the medical staff attended to their teammate.

Play was stopped for several minutes while medical personnel worked on Campbell.

Jack Campbell Is Down, With His Lions Teammates Surrounding Him After This Play.



It Just Looks Very Unfortunate.



Pray For This Young Man. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gBIcNmGQsJ — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 1, 2026

Jack Campbell Motionless as Medical Staff Responds

According to eyewitness reports from Ford Field, both Campbell and rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder were injured on the same play.

Reporter Will Burchfield described Campbell lying face down on the turf with his arms motionless at his sides as a medical cart was brought onto the field.

Rolder eventually got to his feet and limped off with assistance, but Campbell remained down as the medical staff continued its evaluation. Rolder was later listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Medical personnel removed Campbell’s jersey, secured him to a spinal board and placed a brace on his neck. He was then carted off the field on the backboard as teammates and coaches surrounded the cart.

As the stoppage continued, several Lions players remained on a knee, visibly emotional as they watched the medical team work on Campbell.

The frightening scene brought the action at Ford Field to a halt, with players from both teams awaiting further information.

Lions Confirm Jack Campbell Taken to Hospital

The Lions announced during the game that Campbell was being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

Play resumed after Campbell was taken off the field.

Lions Already Dealing With Multiple Injuries

The situation comes during an afternoon in which Detroit has already suffered several significant defensive injuries.

Earlier in the game, Brian Branch and DJ Wonnum were both ruled out with concussions, leaving the Lions without two additional defensive starters.

Campbell’s importance to the defense cannot be overstated, as the former first-round pick has developed into one of Detroit’s most important defensive leaders.

As we previously covered regarding Campbell’s expanded role, the linebacker has taken on substantial responsibility for communicating assignments and organizing the defense.

However, football is secondary right now.

The immediate concern is Campbell’s health and safety as doctors continue their evaluation.

Beyond confirming the hospital visit and the neck evaluation, the Lions have not released an update on the severity of Campbell’s injury.

Stay tuned for updates as additional information becomes available.