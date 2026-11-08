Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell may be recovering from a frightening neck injury, but his determination and commitment to his teammates remain as strong as ever. And ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, a new report revealed a powerful message he recently delivered to head coach Dan Campbell.

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According to an update from Melanie Collins of CBS Sports, Jack is determined to return to the football field and has already made one thing clear to his head coach: Take care of the team until he gets back.

Jack Campbell Sends Emotional Message to Lions Coach

During Sunday’s pregame coverage, Collins provided an update on the hospitalized Lions linebacker that should mean a great deal to Detroit fans.

“He is determined to get back on this football field, telling Dan Campbell: ‘Just make sure the house is taken care of until I can get back.'”

"He is determined to get back on this football field, telling Dan Campbell: 'Just make sure the house is taken care of until I can get back.'"@Melanie_Collins with an update on @Lions' hospitalized linebacker Jack Campbell pic.twitter.com/evtukOE2S0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 8, 2026

The comments, shared by the NFL on CBS account, offer another glimpse into Campbell’s mentality as he continues recovering from the neck injury he suffered against Minnesota on Nov. 1. Rather than focusing publicly on when he might return, Campbell’s message reflects his belief in his teammates and his desire to see them continue competing.

And honestly, does that surprise anyone who has watched Jack Campbell play football? This is the same player who has become the emotional leader of Detroit’s defense through his toughness, preparation, and relentless approach to the game.

Lions Continue Rallying Around No. 46

Earlier this week, Dan Campbell provided an encouraging update on Jack’s recovery, telling reporters that his linebacker continues to improve. Jack also confirmed in his official statement released Wednesday that he had regained full movement in his lower body and was continuing to make progress with movement in his upper body.

The Lions have already embraced the message of preparing and playing like No. 46 as they move forward without their defensive captain. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has made it clear that Campbell’s influence isn’t disappearing simply because he cannot currently be on the field.

As DSN previously detailed following Dan Campbell’s emotional press conference, the organization remains united in its concern and support for Jack. That commitment was also evident when Sheppard explained the team’s approach to honoring its injured linebacker.

No Timetable for Jack Campbell’s Return

Jack Campbell was placed on injured reserve Saturday, meaning a return to game action is not imminent. His health remains the most important priority, and no specific timetable for his recovery has been announced.

But Sunday’s report offers another reminder of the type of competitor and teammate the Lions have in No. 46. Even while recovering in the hospital, Campbell is thinking about his football family and making sure the standard he helped establish remains intact.

“Just make sure the house is taken care of until I can get back.”

That’s Jack Campbell in a nutshell, and it’s a message the Detroit Lions won’t soon forget.