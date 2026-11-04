The Detroit Lions and their fans have been hoping and praying for encouraging news about Jack Campbell ever since the All-Pro linebacker suffered a frightening injury during Sunday’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

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On Wednesday, Campbell released a deeply personal statement about his recovery, his faith, and the overwhelming support he has received. Most importantly, he revealed that he has full movement in his lower body and is continuing to make progress with movement in his upper body.

For everyone who watched the emotional scene unfold at Ford Field, those are especially meaningful words coming directly from Campbell himself.

Campbell suffered a neck injury while making a tackle during the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 19-15 victory over Minnesota on November 1. Medical personnel attended to him on the field before he was placed on a backboard and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

On Monday, the Lions announced that preliminary indications were positive, but the organization declined to provide additional medical information out of respect for Campbell and his family.

As we previously reported following Dan Campbell’s latest update, Detroit’s head coach confirmed Tuesday that the linebacker was improving.

Now, Jack has shared his own words about what he has experienced over the past several days.

Jack Campbell’s Full Statement

Campbell released the following statement on Wednesday, November 4. His complete message is presented below without edits or omissions.

My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we’ve received over the past few days. It means more to us than words can express. I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better. My faith in God has never been stronger. I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan. I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we’ll get through this. I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field. I know those were difficult moments, and I’m incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me. The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I’ll never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I also can’t say enough about the incredible care I’ve received from the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Lions medical staff. They’ve been amazing to me and my family throughout this process, and I’m truly grateful for everything they’ve done. To my teammates, coaches, and everyone in the Lions organization, I want you to know how much I love and appreciate you. This team is a family to me, and the way everyone has been there for me means everything. I’m proud to be a Detroit Lion and couldn’t ask to be surrounded by a better group of people. One thing I’ve learned about Detroit is that this city is built on toughness, resilience, and grit. That’s exactly how I’m going to approach this challenge. Please continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. We feel the love, and I can’t thank everyone enough. God is good. My faith is strong. Jack Campbell

A Powerful Message About Faith, Family, and Detroit

While Campbell’s update about his movement and recovery is certainly encouraging, the rest of his statement is every bit as meaningful. He made a point of thanking the medical professionals who cared for him on the field, the staff at Henry Ford Hospital, his teammates, coaches, and the countless people who have supported his family.

Perhaps the most memorable part of his statement was his message about Detroit itself. Campbell described the city as one built on toughness, resilience, and grit, promising to approach his recovery with those same qualities.

Those words reflect the connection Campbell has developed with the organization since Detroit selected him 18th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As we previously covered from Dan Campbell’s Monday press conference, the linebacker means far more to his teammates than what he contributes on Sundays.

Head coach Dan Campbell has repeatedly emphasized that Jack’s health and well-being are the priority, an approach that has been reflected throughout the organization.

The Lions’ original injury update also highlighted the support Jack received from his teammates, who surrounded him on the field as he was placed on the cart.

The Bottom Line

There is still no announced timetable for Campbell’s recovery or potential return to football, and his statement makes clear that he understands there may be challenges ahead.

But for the first time since Sunday’s frightening scene, Lions fans have heard directly from Jack about his progress, his optimism, and the gratitude he feels for everyone standing beside him.

And while football can wait, Jack Campbell’s message offers something far more important: encouragement, determination, and hope.

His closing words say it best.

“God is good. My faith is strong.”