Jack Campbell Sends Blunt Message About Sam LaPorta Controversy

The Detroit Lions have a potential contract headache on their hands with Sam LaPorta, but according to linebacker Jack Campbell, there is absolutely no drama inside the team’s locker room. While LaPorta’s recent comments about his future in Detroit have generated plenty of discussion among fans, his teammates apparently aren’t losing any sleep over them.

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Campbell, who has known LaPorta since their college days at Iowa, addressed the situation Thursday and made it clear that business disagreements aren’t affecting relationships inside the building.

“No one cares,” Campbell said when asked about LaPorta’s comments. “No one’s like, ‘Bro, how could you say that??'”

In fact, Campbell said he saw LaPorta on Thursday morning and talked to him “like any normal day, like, ‘What’s up, dude? How’s your wife doing?’”

Aug 3, 2026; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) looks on during Detroit Lions training camp. Mandatory Credit: Paul Barnick-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

LaPorta made headlines Wednesday after publicly expressing frustration with his ongoing contract negotiations. During an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, the tight end questioned whether the Lions were showing him the appreciation he deserved after playing through the physical demands of the NFL.

As we previously reported, LaPorta also acknowledged that he would be willing to continue his career elsewhere if Detroit doesn’t offer him a satisfactory contract.

While those remarks sparked criticism from some fans, Campbell believes the reaction has been overblown.

“At the end of the day, that’s just his feelings. He’s on a podcast, he’s just sharing how he feels,” Campbell explained in his comments Thursday. “I don’t think it should be taken as deep as it is.”

Campbell also emphasized that LaPorta’s teammates understand the financial realities of professional football. Players can support one another while recognizing that contract negotiations are ultimately between an individual and the organization.

Campbell Understands Both Sides of the Situation

Few players understand LaPorta’s position better than Campbell, who received his own massive contract extension from Detroit earlier this year. The linebacker secured a four-year deal worth $81 million, approximately $20 million annually, while LaPorta continues waiting for his payday.

Campbell acknowledged that negotiations can be difficult because players want to remain loyal to their teams while protecting their financial futures.

He also expressed confidence that general manager Brad Holmes will eventually find a solution, although he recognizes that Detroit faces several difficult decisions.

The Lions have already extended Campbell and Jahmyr Gibbs, leaving LaPorta and safety Brian Branch as two prominent members of the 2023 draft class still waiting for new deals.

As we previously reported, the Lions and LaPorta paused negotiations earlier this month after failing to reach an agreement.

Campbell believes both sides have legitimate reasons for their positions, and he hopes his longtime teammate remains in Detroit.

“I just got so much respect for Sam, how he goes about everything, what he’s done here,” Campbell said. “You can’t deny that he is one of the best tight ends in the NFL.”

Detroit Lions Locker Room Remains United

Perhaps the most important takeaway from Campbell’s comments is that LaPorta’s contract frustration has not become a distraction for the team.

With Detroit preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Lions have much bigger concerns than a teammate speaking openly about his financial future.

Campbell’s comments also offer an important reminder that fans and players don’t always view these situations the same way. What might sound like a player criticizing his organization publicly can be understood inside the locker room as someone simply expressing frustration about the business side of football.

“Everyone’s behind Sam, so it’s all good,” Campbell said, according to the Thursday report. “In the locker room, no one’s said anything. It’s normal.”

For the Lions, that’s encouraging news. LaPorta’s contract situation remains unresolved, but at least according to Campbell, it hasn’t created any division among the players.

The money will eventually need to be figured out, but the locker room isn’t treating LaPorta any differently in the meantime.