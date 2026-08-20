Jack Campbell Reveals Old-School Mentality Behind His Rise to NFL Elite

Ask Jack Campbell to describe his football game in three words, and the Detroit Lions linebacker does not need much time to think.

“Relentless. Violent. Finish,” Campbell said in the episode.

Three words. Pretty much the entire Jack Campbell experience.

During a recent episode of Under the Lights, Detroit’s defensive leader offered an inside look at the mentality that has helped transform him from a first-round pick facing questions about where he was drafted into a First-Team All-Pro and one of the NFL’s premier linebackers.

Campbell talked about toughness, consistency, leadership and everything that comes with wearing the green dot in an NFL defense. But the theme running through nearly all of it was simple: if Detroit wants to call itself a championship-caliber football team, its effort and preparation have to match the words.

Jack Campbell Wants to ‘Turn Back the Clock’

There are plenty of things about the modern NFL that have changed.

Campbell would prefer his approach to linebacker not be one of them.

“In a league where we’re kind of shifting toward being pretty careful about things, I try to turn back the clock,” Campbell said.

That philosophy shows up in how he evaluates himself. Campbell does not seem particularly interested in whether a play is glamorous enough for a highlight reel. He believes a player’s identity is revealed in the details, including how he attacks a blocker or responds when the situation becomes difficult.

“I feel like you can tell a lot about somebody just by watching how they play the game,” Campbell said. “How are you going to take on a block? How are you going to act on the goal line? How are you going to act in the first quarter on the first play?”

His internal message on those snaps is equally straightforward.

“What’s going through my head? I’m going to win, and I need to win in order for my team to win.”

That mentality produced some serious results in 2025.

Campbell erupted for 176 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while earning his first Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro honors. His 176 tackles ranked second in the NFL. Detroit’s official 2025 linebacker breakdown

It was the season that officially moved Campbell from promising young linebacker to centerpiece of the Lions defense.

Detroit Made Campbell Earn It

Campbell’s rise was not immediate, and he has not forgotten that.

When Detroit selected him No. 18 overall in 2023, plenty of people questioned whether taking an off-ball linebacker that early was wise. Campbell then entered a veteran locker room where his draft position guaranteed him exactly nothing.

“I figured out real fast that I was going to have to earn everything I got,” Campbell said. “I’ll be honest with you, it was a little intimidating knowing that I was going to have to go out and actually do it.”

Three years later, Campbell views that experience much differently.

“Looking back now, I’m so grateful for that because that’s how it should be,” he said. “It taught me so much about myself. It taught me so much about the team and the organization. It’s something that’s truly special, and I’m forever grateful to be here in Detroit.”

Detroit clearly feels the same way.

The Lions locked Campbell up through the 2030 season this spring, making sure the player who has developed into the heartbeat of their linebacker room will remain in Honolulu blue for years to come. Campbell made his feelings about staying in Detroit clear after signing the deal

Campbell Has a Championship Standard

Perhaps the most important comments from Campbell were not about his own accomplishments.

They were about what he expects from the Lions.

“You’re never too big to go and do the things that need to be done,” Campbell said. “It takes that level of effort every single play to put out a championship team. If we’re going to say we’re all about this stuff, we have to be about it.”

That carries a little more weight after Detroit’s disappointing 9-8 season.

The Lions are not trying to build toward relevance anymore. They have already reached an NFC Championship Game, won 15 games in a season and assembled a roster filled with established stars. Their own defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, recently acknowledged the championship window Detroit has in front of it.

Campbell’s message fits perfectly with that urgency.

Talking about winning a Super Bowl is easy in August. Playing like a championship team on a random Wednesday practice, or on the first snap of the first quarter in October, is something different.

Campbell believes consistency separates the two.

“The most important thing you can do in this league is be consistent,” he said. “That’s something I genuinely try to pride myself on in all aspects of life. I just try to be consistent. It’s the little things over time that will make you great. That’s something I’m trying to focus on every single day.”

That consistency helped Campbell become the 2025 Pro Butkus Award winner after his breakout season.

Now Detroit needs him to set that standard for everybody else.

Wearing the Green Dot Is More Than Calling Plays

Campbell is no longer simply responsible for his own assignment.

As Detroit’s MIKE linebacker and defensive signal-caller, he has to understand what everyone around him is doing while simultaneously identifying what the offense might be preparing to throw at them.

“The mental and physical endurance it takes to wear the green dot in the NFL is a lot,” Campbell said. “There’s no such thing as being too tired to talk. There’s no such thing as coming out of the game.”

That means reading far more than the quarterback.

“The most important thing you can do is see the whole formation,” Campbell explained. “Formations will tell you a lot about what the offense is trying to accomplish.”

From there, Campbell is processing motions, personnel, tight-end alignments, blocking tendencies and potential adjustments before the ball is even snapped.

“You have to anticipate motions, shifts, trades, swaps and pre-snap and post-snap movement,” Campbell said.

It is a fascinating glimpse into how much responsibility sits on the shoulders of an NFL linebacker. Fans see Campbell explode into a running lane and make a tackle. What they don’t see are the hours spent determining why that running lane was likely to be there in the first place.

Campbell loves that part, too.

“That’s why I like this,” he said. “It’s a strategy-type thing. It’s a challenge.”

Campbell’s Favorite Play Says Everything

If you really want to understand Jack Campbell, though, consider the play he identified as his favorite from last season.

It wasn’t one of his five sacks.

It wasn’t a forced fumble.

It wasn’t one of the 176 tackles that helped earn him All-Pro honors.

It was a play where he didn’t even make the tackle.

Campbell recalled a kickoff against Minnesota where the returner broke free and appeared headed for a touchdown. A penalty flag had already been thrown, but Campbell didn’t see it and chased the play anyway.

“I gave my full effort to get him, and I didn’t get him,” Campbell said. “But I remember knowing that I gave everything I had. Then I had to go right back out there on defense. That’s something I try to pride myself on.”

The touchdown ultimately did not count.

Neither did Campbell’s effort in any box score.

That’s exactly why he loved it.

“No matter what happens, even if the ball is on the other side of the field, I’m going to go try to make the play.”

There may not be a better example of those three words he used to describe himself.

Relentless.

Violent.

Finish.

Bottom Line

Jack Campbell has already accumulated the accolades.

He is an All-Pro, a Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s highest-profile young linebackers. Detroit believed enough in him to make sure he remains a Lion through 2030. The Lions called him a foundational defensive piece after his extension.

But listen to Campbell talk about football and those accomplishments barely seem to register.

He talks about earning his job. He talks about taking on blocks. He talks about chasing plays he has almost no chance of making. He talks about communicating when he is exhausted and doing the dirty work because championship teams require somebody to do it.

That is exactly the type of player Detroit needs setting the tone for its defense in 2026.

And Campbell already gave us the simplest possible description of what Lions fans should expect.

Relentless. Violent. Finish.