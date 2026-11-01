The Detroit Lions have provided a concerning update on star linebacker Jack Campbell following his frightening injury during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

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According to an official announcement from Detroit Lions PR, Campbell is being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

The update comes after Campbell remained motionless on the turf for several minutes following a collision early in the fourth quarter.

Jack Campbell Being Taken to Hospital for Neck Evaluation

The Lions confirmed the news shortly after Campbell was placed on a backboard and carted off the field.

“Jack Campbell is being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury,” the team’s public relations department announced.

The injury occurred on the first play of the fourth quarter, with Detroit leading Minnesota 12-7.

Campbell was injured while attempting to tackle former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. He remained on the ground as medical personnel stabilized him and prepared to remove him from the field.

The medical staff placed Campbell on a backboard before carting him off, with his head and neck supported during the process.

While Detroit has confirmed that Campbell is being evaluated for a neck injury, the severity of that injury remains unknown. No diagnosis or prognosis has been announced.

Emotional Scene at Ford Field

Campbell’s injury brought the game to a temporary halt as teammates gathered around their defensive leader.

Several Lions defenders were visibly emotional, with players kneeling and praying as medical personnel worked on Campbell. Members of both the Lions and Vikings took a knee while he was being treated.

Detroit had already lost rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder earlier in the game. Rolder went down with a hamstring injury while attempting a tackle late in the third quarter and did not return.

The situation adds to an already difficult afternoon for Detroit’s defense.

Earlier in Sunday’s contest, Brian Branch and DJ Wonnum were both ruled out with concussions.

Campbell has become one of Detroit’s most important defensive players, serving as the quarterback of Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

As we previously covered regarding Campbell’s expanded leadership responsibilities, the former first-round pick has developed into a cornerstone of the Lions’ defense.

For now, however, football is secondary.

The most important news is that Campbell is receiving further medical evaluation at a local hospital. The Lions have not provided additional details about his condition.

We will continue to provide updates as official information becomes available.