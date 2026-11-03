The outpouring of support for Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell has extended well beyond the NFL, including to the University of Iowa, where his younger brother, Drew Campbell, is currently playing football.

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And during an incredibly emotional week for the Campbell family, one of Drew’s veteran teammates is making sure he doesn’t have to face everything alone.

Iowa defensive lineman Kenneth Merrieweather spoke Tuesday about supporting Drew following Jack’s frightening injury during Sunday’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

His message was a powerful reminder that football is about much more than what happens on the field.

Sep 19, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UNI Panthers quarterback Jaxon Dailey (15) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington (33) and defensive end Drew Campbell (13) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kenneth Merrieweather Steps Up for Drew Campbell

Drew Campbell, a third-year defensive end from Cedar Falls, Iowa, is following in his older brother’s footsteps with the Hawkeyes.

But with Jack recovering from Sunday’s injury, Drew has understandably been dealing with circumstances far bigger than football.

Merrieweather, a fourth-year defensive lineman from Detroit, explained how he has been trying to support his younger teammate throughout the week.

“It’s making sure that he’s comfortable. That situation is very hard on some people especially when it’s their sibling. Being able to lift up his spirits and give him some courage and just being there for him. Letting him know that if he needs anything, don’t hesitate to reach out.

“It takes a lot of weight off some guys’ shoulders when they got their older brothers with him every single day, to be able to pick him up when things are going bad. Being able to be there for him, lift up his spirits, and continue to play the game that he loves,” Merrieweather said.

The comments came during Iowa’s Tuesday player media availability, where Merrieweather discussed how the team is helping Drew through the situation.

For Drew, having an experienced teammate willing to check on him and offer support provides another source of encouragement while his family focuses on Jack’s recovery.

Jack Campbell’s Younger Brother Has His Own Role at Iowa

Jack Campbell remains one of the most respected players to come through Iowa’s football program.

The former Hawkeyes linebacker won the Butkus Award in 2022 before being selected by Detroit with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

His younger brother has since carved out his own role with the program, and Iowa’s official roster lists Drew as a third-year defensive end who has contributed to the Hawkeyes’ defense this season.

Kirk Ferentz and the Lions Have Rallied Around Campbell

On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz also expressed his support for Jack and revealed that he has remained in contact with the Campbell family.

Ferentz explained that the family has kept him updated, but that he intends to respect their wishes regarding what information is shared publicly.

As we previously covered following Dan Campbell’s Monday press conference, the Lions coach visited Jack in the hospital and described his family’s outlook as positive.

And Aidan Hutchinson’s emotional comments following Sunday’s game made it clear how much Campbell means to his teammates in Detroit.

Now, that same sense of brotherhood is being demonstrated hundreds of miles away in Iowa City.