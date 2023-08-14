Jack Campbell’s ‘Welcome to the NFL’ Moment Includes Tom Kennedy

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Jack Campbell hit the ground running, quickly leaving his mark during his first NFL preseason game. According to Campbell, playing in an actual game felt surprisingly easier than the rigorous training sessions he endured with the Lions. After their victory against the Giants at Ford Field, an elated Campbell expressed his sheer enjoyment and the camaraderie he felt with his teammates on the field.

Jack Campbell also threw light on the intricate precision of NFL offenses. During his practice sessions, he learned about the unparalleled skill of quarterbacks who can land the football precisely where they want. Campbell's own ‘Welcome to the NFL' moment came when he was left in awe by the precision of Tom Kennedy's catch earlier in the year.

“There's been a lot of, I mean, I just feel like in practice right now, we're just getting getting to go against really good competition, especially our offensive line and how they operate,” said Campbell. “I'm trying to think of it like a specific moment. Maybe. I would say like my ‘Welcome to the NFL' moment was when Tom Kennedy — it was like earlier in the year, he caught a ball on me. And just how precise the quarterbacks are and how precise like receivers are just being able to throw it on the back shoulder.

“For me as a linebacker, like the college level, I feel like not a lot of people can do that. But now that I'm here, like we are getting an opportunity to go up against Jared Goff, (Nate) Sudfeld and Adrian Martinez. They can put the ball wherever they want, so that'll be a challenge,” Campbell continued. “But, that's something that I'm looking forward to. I feel like the joint practices were good. Good to just kind of get your feet, dip your toes in the water.”

The transition from college to NFL is no stroll in the park. But for young talents like Jack Campbell, it's an exhilarating journey filled with lessons, realizations, and milestones. As he continues to grow, learn, and evolve within the ranks of the Detroit Lions, Campbell not only represents the future of the franchise but also stands as a testament to the rigorous and rewarding journey of NFL rookies. The field awaits more such moments from him, as he takes on every challenge, one play at a time.