Jack Flaherty Optimistic About Return After Back Injection





Jack Flaherty looks forward to his return to the mound this Saturday after receiving a promising back injection.

Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty is looking forward to his return to the mound after receiving a back injection over the weekend. The details of the medication used in the injection have not been disclosed, but both Flaherty and the Tigers have confirmed it was not cortisone.

Jack Flaherty’s Recovery and Outlook

Jack Flaherty, whose lower back has responded well to the treatment, shared his optimism about getting back to action soon. “It was a shot,” Flaherty stated. “I’ll be good for Saturday. I am feeling better. I feel in a good place.”

Although he is feeling better, Flaherty still needs to clear a few more medical checks before he is fully green-lit to pitch. He is tentatively set to start against the Houston Astros, where he will face Justin Verlander in Houston on Saturday.

“He’s going to throw a bullpen on Thursday,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “That will be the last step before he starts, assuming we get through that. It’s always dangerous to assume, but if everything goes well with his work tomorrow, that will solidify it.”

Addressing the Back Issue

Jack Flaherty experienced back tightness during his last start, leading to his early exit after five scoreless innings. Thanks to a couple of off days in the schedule, the Tigers were able to delay his next start, giving him extra time to recover. If he pitches on Saturday as planned, it will have been 11 days since his last game.

Reflecting on the decision to delay his start, Flaherty mentioned, “We gauged it over the weekend and I was in a place where I could probably throw the next start. But it was then about, ‘Are we going to deal with this again every five days?’ Or can we fix it and clean it up to where it’s not something we’re dealing with each time. So, we had an idea of what to do so we don’t have to keep dealing with it over and over again.”

A Recurring Challenge for Jack Flaherty

This isn’t Jack Flaherty’s first encounter with back issues. He dealt with a similar problem last year and received the same type of injection, which provided relief for an extended period. “I had the one shot and I was good for a year, year-plus,” he explained. “So, we went ahead and got it cleaned up. Hopefully, we get to a point where we don’t have to worry about it.”

Both Flaherty’s proactive approach and the Tigers’ careful management of his condition highlight their dedication to maintaining his health and ensuring his continued contribution to the team. As the Tigers gear up for their upcoming series against the Astros, Flaherty’s bullpen session on Thursday will be crucial in determining his readiness to return to the rotation.