Thursday, January 23, 2025
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty Weighs In On Potential Return To Detroit Tigers

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the 2025 MLB season rapidly approaches, former Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty remains a free agent with spring training less than three weeks away. The 29-year-old has yet to find a contract that suits him for the upcoming season.

Flaherty has expressed his interest in reuniting with the Tigers, the team where he played before joining the Dodgers, and is currently in discussions with both Detroit and other interested clubs. In a recent appearance on the Foul Territory show, Flaherty shared his thoughts on the possibility of returning to Detroit.

Jack Flaherty Open to Reuniting with the Tigers

“I’ve wanted to stay in Detroit,” Flaherty said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “We had conversations. I loved it there. I thought the combo of me and Skub (left-hander Tarik Skubal) was incredible.” Flaherty’s connection with Skubal is one of the reasons he is open to a potential return. Together, they had a solid presence on the Tigers' pitching staff, and the right-hander is optimistic about rejoining forces with Skubal.

Flaherty also mentioned that talks with Detroit have been ongoing, though he is exploring other opportunities as well. “We’ve been talking to them and talking to other teams,” he continued. “It would be fun to go back there.”

Solid 2024 Season Puts Flaherty in a Strong Position

Flaherty’s 2024 season with the Tigers and Dodgers was a notable improvement over his 2023 campaign. He posted a solid 3.17 ERA in 162 innings, with 38 walks and 194 strikeouts across 28 starts.

“It was a good year last year,” Flaherty said, expressing confidence as he enters free agency. “As of right now, we’re waiting. I just want to play ball.”

With pitchers and catchers set to report in less than three weeks, it will be interesting to see where Flaherty ends up. While the Tigers have not finalized a deal with him yet, his desire to return to Detroit, coupled with his recent success, could lead to a potential reunion before the season begins.

Previous article
Brad Holmes On Aidan Hutchinson Contract Extension: ‘It’s Not Always In Our Control’
