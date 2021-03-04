Jack Fox among 3 exclusive rights free agents tendered by Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

With free agency approaching later this month, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes remains hard at work.

This afternoon, the team announced they’ve tendered a trio of exclusive rights free agents:

The players tendered are punter Jack Fox, LB/FB Jason Cabinda and OT Matt Nelson.

For those unfamiliar with the NFL tender process:

“A restricted free agent tender in the NFL is a qualifying offer that sets the value of compensation for a player. Each RFA tender is assigned a set salary for the following year. … If the offer sheet is not matched, the original team receives a draft pick equivalent to where the player was originally selected.”

The Lions already made a personnel move earlier today, informing Desmond Trufont that he won’t be brought back.

