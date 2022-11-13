Jack Fox sets 2 NFL records during Detroit Lions win over Bears

Back in October, Jack Fox became the highest-paid punter in the National Football League when the Detroit Lions signed him to a 3-year contract extension worth $11.325 million, including $7.5 million guaranteed. There is no doubt about it that Fox was deserving of the contract as he has arguably been the best punter on planet earth over the past few seasons. On Sunday, during the Lions’ 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears, Fox set two NFL records.

What record did Detroit Lions P Jack Fox set?

On Sunday, Fox reached 150 punts for his career, and according to the Lions PR Twitter account, he set a new NFL record for the highest gross (49.2) and net (43.0) averages through a punter’s first 150 punts in a career.

So far in 2022, Fox has not been used much as he ranks No. 31 in the NFL in total punt attempts.

That being said, when the Lions have needed Fox, he has become quite the weapon to have at their disposal.