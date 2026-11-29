Former Michigan offensive lineman Jack Miller didn’t hold back following the Wolverines’ humiliating 45-0 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Speaking on Michigan’s official football podcast, Miller questioned the team’s maturity, composure and even its class following a performance that brought a disappointing 6-6 regular season to an embarrassing conclusion.

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Perhaps the most damning part of Miller’s assessment was his suggestion that some of Michigan’s players seemingly didn’t understand what the rivalry was all about. Considering the importance of The Game to everyone associated with Michigan football, that’s an especially brutal indictment of Kyle Whittingham’s team.

Losing to Ohio State is one thing, but getting embarrassed on the scoreboard while losing your composure is another. Miller made it abundantly clear that he wasn’t impressed with either aspect of Michigan’s performance.

Jack Miller Rips Michigan’s Lack of Class and Maturity

Speaking on the official In the Trenches podcast, Miller acknowledged that both teams engaged in extracurricular activities throughout the game. However, he pointed out a significant difference in how the two teams handled their emotions.

“Right from the beginning. And it was chippy. I mean, Ohio State, they had their hand in kind of the after-the-whistle extracurriculars and talking trash and all those things,” Miller said.

“The difference was they knew how to contain it. They knew how to use it to their advantage. They knew how to use that energy and that emotion and put it between the whistles.

“Our group didn’t. That’s a sign of an immature team. That’s a sign of a team that is caring about the wrong things.

“So yeah, to your point, Brian, between the whistles and after the whistles, not a lot of composure, not a lot of class with the way we played today, and a group of guys that seemingly didn’t understand what this game was about.

“The intensity of this game is to be harnessed and to be played between the whistles with a poise and with an ability to lock in about your job, not about the other things going around, not about saying something to the other guy or taking a shot at him or pushing him after the whistle.

“But to execute your play, to be effective, to do your job and to win, you just didn’t see that at all today.”

Miller certainly wasn’t alone in his assessment, as former Michigan captain Jon Jansen also criticized the Wolverines’ lack of discipline and composure. It’s difficult to argue with either former player after watching what unfolded in Columbus.

Jack Miller Also Questions Michigan’s Coaching Staff

Michigan’s offensive struggles were already a major talking point entering Saturday’s game, with former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer delivering a brutal assessment of the unit. However, Miller made it clear that the blame for Michigan’s embarrassing performance extends well beyond the players.

“Yeah, just not good enough in any facet of the game. You can start in the trenches because that’s where it always does start, but you can just go up and down the list and talk about the inability of Michigan to sustain anything better than average,” Miller said.

“I mean, it’s a missed block here. It’s a dropped ball there. It’s a bad throw on the other side of it. It’s a misalignment or a route that wasn’t run the right way.

“You flip to the defensive side and it’s a guy being out of position. It’s not getting off blocks. It’s not tackling well enough. It’s not making a play on the ball, whatever it might be.

“I mean, you can just go up and down the list. That’s just on the field.

“You know, then with the coaching staff and whether they have these guys motivated the right way or not only today but throughout the course of the season, whether they were calling plays and putting them in positions to win and leveraged positions where they had numbers and leverage, you didn’t see much of that.

“I mean, that’s just all around a butt whooping today. There’s no other way to say it. And the blame, I think, gets shouldered by everybody. It’s just not good enough, not the standard of football that Michigan strives to have.”

According to the official game statistics, Ohio State accumulated 484 yards of total offense while completely shutting out the Wolverines, who managed just 150 yards of their own, per ESPN. Michigan didn’t just lose the football game; it failed to compete at the level expected of the program.

When former Michigan players are publicly questioning the team’s motivation, maturity, discipline and class on the university’s own football podcast, the problems clearly extend beyond the scoreboard. Whittingham has plenty to fix this offseason, and establishing a culture that reflects Michigan’s standards should be near the top of that list.