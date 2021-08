If you happened to tune in to the Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels game on Tuesday, you likely heard Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris mock an Asian accent as Shohei Ohtani was about to bat.

Take a listen to what Morris had to say as Ohtani was coming up to bat.

Jack Morris mocks an Asian accent as Ohtani comes to the plate. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/LKLTKiDE7C — TheDLine™ (@TheDetroitLine) August 18, 2021