Jack Morris previews Detroit Tigers upcoming season [Video]

If you can believe it, Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers is tomorrow afternoon! The Tigers and the division rival Cleveland Indians will square off at Comerica Park starting at 1:00 PM EST.

And of course, it wouldn’t be complete without a preview of the upcoming year from none other than the legendary Jack Morris.

The Hall of Fame pitcher who helped lead the Tigers to the 1984 World Series title joined “The Word on Woodward” with Art Regner and Daniella Bruce and gave his thoughts on the upcoming campaign, and touched on young pitcher Casey Mize:

“Casey’s going to be fine,” Morris said. “This kid knows how to pitch. He’s been a winner at every level he’s been at, and it’s about time and adjusting.”

HOFer Jack Morris joined us to preview the @tigers season for our Opening Day edition of the #WordOnWoodward !! Catch the full interview on the show beginning at 1pm on the Tigers & @DetroitRedWings websites. We'll also be joined by @AndyDirks12, @Dan_Dickerson, & @mattboyd48 !! pic.twitter.com/7CWZKiMWEI — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) March 31, 2021

