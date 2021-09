On Friday night, Jack Morris returned to the Detroit Tigers broadcast booth after serving his suspension for the insensitive comments he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani in August.

Prior to the start of the game, Morris read a prepared statement.

During tonight's pregame, Jack Morris shared this statement following his return to the broadcast booth. pic.twitter.com/qVdVBWMgwq — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) September 10, 2021