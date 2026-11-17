There are questions about what the Detroit Tigers are going to do at second base for the 2027 MLB season and beyond. Gleyber Torres is no longer on Detroit’s roster, and the in-house answer is Hao-Yu Lee. Luis Arraez is available in free agency, and there is one more name worth a long look: Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday.

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Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named Holliday as the Orioles’ one trade candidate in a Nov. 16 piece on all 30 teams. Feinsand wrote, “Baltimore president of baseball operations Mike Elias shot down the trade buzz surrounding the club’s core players earlier this month, but with the Orioles showing interest in Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte, they’re going to have to part with someone of value in that type of deal. Holliday hasn’t met expectations during the first two-plus seasons of his career, but he’s turning just 23 years old in December, so Baltimore isn’t going to give him away in just any trade.”

Sep 14, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates his solo home run against the New York Mets with second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Baltimore is listening this offseason

The timing helps. Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reported that the Orioles are going into the winter with an open mind and that first baseman Pete Alonso is the only untouchable player on their roster, as relayed by MLB Trade Rumors on Nov. 3. Being open to offers is not the same as shopping a player, and Holliday was not one of the names in that report. It does mean a call from Detroit would not be hung up on.

Why the Detroit Tigers should make a trade for Jackson Holliday

Holliday was the first overall pick of the 2022 draft, and it appears as if the Orioles infielder might need a change of scenery. He is still only 22, which fits the timeline of a Tigers team that wants to get younger. Holliday played in 98 games for Baltimore last season. He had a .229 batting average with seven home runs and 30 RBIs, along with eight stolen bases on 11 attempts.

His on-base percentage was .300, his slugging percentage was .340, and his OPS was .640. One of the more telling numbers of the 2026 MLB season is that Holliday played 85 of his 98 games at second base for the Orioles.

There is a health question to settle first. Baltimore put Holliday on the 10-day injured list on Sept. 15 with left wrist inflammation, and MLB.com reported on Sept. 23 that he would undergo surgery on the wrist. No return timetable has been made public.

Hao-Yu Lee played in 114 total games for the Tigers last season. He only played 74 of those games at the second base position.

What a Holliday trade would mean for Hao-Yu Lee

Lee played 41 games at third base last season and Holliday played only four games there. If the Tigers decided to make a bold move and trade for Holliday, the infield of Lee at third base, Kevin McGonigle at shortstop, Holliday at second base, and Spencer Torkelson at first base would be an ideal situation for Detroit’s infield.

Last season, Lee had a .264 batting average with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs, along with three stolen bases on five attempts. His on-base percentage was .322, his slugging percentage was .424, and his OPS was .747.

Baltimore would probably want a starting pitcher back, like Framber Valdez

The Orioles are a team that is trying to make the playoffs now and the Tigers are a team that wants to get younger. Framber Valdez is projected to be the ace of Detroit for the 2027 MLB season, but this is a player they may have to trade away if they want a player like Holliday.

Valdez is 32 and turns 33 on Thursday. He had a 10-12 record last season with a 4.03 ERA. In 31 games pitched, Valdez threw 174.0 innings and gave up 170 hits and 87 runs. He also walked 67 batters and struck out 135. His WHIP was 1.36.

The money is the other half of it. Valdez signed a three-year, $115 million contract with Detroit in February that included a $20 million signing bonus and an opt-out after the second season, per ESPN. Spotrac lists his 2027 payroll figure at $42,826,679. Even though Valdez is an “ace,” if the Tigers can get a young player for the long haul like Holliday, it is worth the risk.