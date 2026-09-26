The Detroit Tigers May Have their NEXT Justin Verlander

As Justin Verlander prepares to make the final start of his legendary career, another Detroit Tigers right-hander may be beginning his climb toward becoming the franchise’s next true ace.

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Jackson Jobe was outstanding Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing just three hits and two earned runs over 5.1 innings. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out eight, continuing an impressive late-season stretch that has offered a glimpse of what Detroit could have at the top of its rotation for years to come.

Jackson Jobe Overpowers the Pirates

Jobe entered Friday with a 2-3 record and a 3.98 ERA after recording nine strikeouts over six innings in his previous start against the White Sox.

He followed that performance by overwhelming Pittsburgh with eight more punchouts. Jobe occasionally had to work through traffic, but he limited the damage and gave Detroit 16 outs before handing the game to the bullpen.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2025, simply having Jobe back on the mound this season was a victory. His return included five shutout innings against the Giants, when he allowed only one hit in his first MLB appearance in more than 14 months.

Friday provided another reminder that Jobe is not merely healthy. He is beginning to look dangerous.

Detroit’s Next Homegrown Ace?

Calling anybody “the next Justin Verlander” is admittedly unfair. Verlander is one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, and Jobe has a mountain of work ahead before such comparisons can become anything more than hopeful speculation.

Still, the ingredients are there.

Jobe was selected third overall in the 2021 MLB Draft and entered the 2025 season as baseball’s No. 5 overall prospect. His combination of velocity, movement and swing-and-miss stuff once made him Detroit’s most exciting pitching prospect—and those weapons are beginning to translate against Major League hitters.

His development has not followed a straight line. Jobe was rocked during an earlier return to Comerica Park, but he responded instead of unraveling. That matters almost as much as the radar-gun readings.

The Tigers are preparing to say goodbye to Verlander, whose final MLB start is officially set for Saturday at Comerica Park.

They may never find another Justin Verlander. Nobody does.

But after watching Jobe mow down eight Pirates on Friday night, Tigers fans have every reason to wonder if Detroit’s next homegrown ace is already here.