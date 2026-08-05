Jackson Jobe Gets Emotional About Long Road Back to Detroit

Jackson Jobe is finally back where he has spent more than a year trying to return.

The Detroit Tigers right-hander is expected to make his 2026 season debut this weekend in San Francisco, completing a 14-month recovery from Tommy John surgery.

For Jobe, the comeback has been about more than rebuilding his elbow and rediscovering his pitches. The time away forced him to learn who he was without baseball.

Jobe Jokes About Being the “Old Guy”

Jobe recently turned 24, but Detroit’s wave of young talent has already changed the clubhouse around him.

“Yeah, I’m like the old guy now,” Jobe said, as quoted by The Detroit News. “I feel like I was 21 just a few days ago.”

The comment was playful, but the past two years have packed plenty of experience into a short window.

Jobe debuted in 2024, made 10 starts in 2025 and then underwent Tommy John surgery in June. He now returns to a Tigers team featuring young players such as Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle, with Jobe suddenly feeling like one of the more experienced members of Detroit’s emerging core.

Time Away Changed Jobe’s Perspective

Losing baseball for more than a year forced Jobe to confront a question many athletes spend their careers avoiding.

Who are you when the game is taken away?

“I’ve learned a lot about myself as a person,” Jobe said. “The game was taken away from me and I had to figure out my identity away from the game, which was really good for me, to be honest.”

That perspective may become as important as anything Jobe accomplished during his physical rehabilitation.

The former No. 3 overall pick entered professional baseball carrying enormous expectations. The injury temporarily stopped his climb through Detroit’s system, but it also gave him time to grow outside the routine of pitching, recovery and competition.

Jobe Calls Injury a “Blessing in Disguise”

Jobe does not look back on the surgery with bitterness.

“I think it was a blessing in disguise, going through that,” he said. “I believe everything happens for a reason. God has a plan for us and that was a part of my plan. And I definitely believe I came out better on the back end of it. I’m excited to see what it looks like.”

That final sentence captures the uncertainty and excitement surrounding his return.

Jobe has worked his way back. His fastball has reportedly reached triple digits during his rehabilitation assignment. His body is stronger, and his workload has gradually increased.

Now he gets to find out how all of that work translates against major-league hitters.

Secondary Pitches Starting to Feel Normal

Velocity has never been the biggest question surrounding Jobe.

The more important issue has been whether he could regain the feel required to command his entire arsenal.

“The strike-throwing feels pretty good,” Jobe said. “Just the two-strike execution and being able to be more perfect when I need to, that’s been the last thing to come. But I am in a much better position than I expected to be, feel-wise. I felt like with every rehab start, I got better and better.

“I’m starting to feel normal.”

That is encouraging news for Detroit.

Jobe’s ability to miss bats has always made him one of the organization’s most intriguing pitchers. His path toward becoming a dependable starter will depend on locating his pitches, finishing hitters and avoiding the command lapses that hurt him during his first extended major-league opportunity.

Feeling normal does not mean the process is finished. It does mean Jobe believes he is closer than he expected to be at this stage.

The Return Has Not Fully Sunk In

Jobe learned Monday night that Detroit planned to activate him. He then traveled to Seattle on Tuesday after making rehab appearances across four states.

The speed of the transition left him with little time to process what the moment meant.

“I don’t know if it’s really hit me yet,” Jobe said. “I got here like two hours ago. It hasn’t truly hit me but I am really grateful to be back.”

Gratitude may be the defining emotion of this return.

Fourteen months after surgery, Jobe is back in a major-league clubhouse and preparing to reclaim a spot in the Tigers rotation.

Bottom Line

Jackson Jobe’s return is about more than replacing innings after Detroit traded Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize.

It is the conclusion of a long, demanding rehabilitation process that forced Jobe to grow physically and personally.

He learned how to live without the game. He rebuilt his arm. He gradually rediscovered the feel for his pitches.

Now he gets the game back.