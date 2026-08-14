Jackson Jobe ROCKED by White Sox in Return to Comerica Park

Jackson Jobe’s return to Comerica Park started with anticipation and ended with a hard reminder that recovery from Tommy John surgery rarely follows a straight line.

The Chicago White Sox battered Jobe for six earned runs on nine hits Friday night, knocking the Detroit Tigers right-hander out of the game after only 3⅔ innings. Jobe walked one, struck out four and left with Detroit trailing the American League Central leaders, 6-3.

It was the shortest and roughest start of Jobe’s young MLB career.

White Sox Attack Jobe Early

Chicago refused to let Jobe settle into the comfortable rhythm he found during his season debut in San Francisco.

The White Sox scored in the opening inning and continued creating traffic against Detroit’s 24-year-old starter. By the time A.J. Hinch made the walk to the mound in the fourth, Jobe had surrendered nine hits and six earned runs.

Jobe still showed flashes of the electric arsenal that has made him such an important part of Detroit’s future. He struck out four and issued only one walk, suggesting his biggest problem was not wildness.

Chicago simply hit him.

The White Sox consistently found hittable pitches in the strike zone and did not miss enough of them. Some nights, a pitcher gets beat by bloopers, defensive mistakes or bad luck. This was not one of those nights.

Jobe’s final line:

3⅔ innings

Nine hits

Six earned runs

One walk

Four strikeouts

His season ERA climbed from 0.00 to 6.23 through his first two starts.

A Stunning Reversal From Jobe’s Season Debut

Friday’s performance could hardly have looked more different from Jobe’s first outing after completing his 14-month recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Jobe allowed one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants on August 8. He struck out four, earned the victory and reached 101.6 mph with his four-seam fastball.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch called that performance “almost a perfect outing” based on what the Tigers wanted from Jobe physically and competitively.

The Tigers shut out the Giants, 8-0, and Jobe immediately looked capable of stabilizing a rotation that had been remade during the trade deadline.

Five days later, baseball delivered its correction.

The velocity and strikeout ability did not disappear. The command within the strike zone did. Chicago forced Jobe to work from the stretch, extended innings and punished pitches that caught too much of the plate.

For a pitcher still rebuilding feel after major elbow surgery, this type of outing was always possible. Detroit just hoped it would not arrive in the biggest series of the season.

The Timing Could Not Have Been Worse

Jobe’s difficult night came with far more attached to it than an ordinary August start.

The Tigers began Friday 2½ games behind the first-place White Sox in the AL Central. A three-game sweep at Comerica Park would have moved Detroit into first place.

Instead of giving the Tigers an early advantage, Jobe put them in comeback mode.

Detroit entered the series playing its best baseball of the season, winning nine of 12 games and taking two of three from the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers closed that series with one of the strangest pitching performances in franchise history, a 3-0 shutout completed without recording a strikeout.

The next night brought the opposite problem. Detroit’s starter missed enough bats to record four strikeouts, but he could not keep Chicago from piling up hits.

That is baseball’s sense of humor.

Detroit Still Has to Protect Jobe

The Tigers need Jobe to help their postseason push, but they cannot allow one ugly performance to change the long-term plan.

Jobe underwent a hybrid Tommy John procedure in June 2025. His return followed more than a year of rehabilitation, bullpen sessions, simulated games and minor-league starts. He discussed the emotional side of that journey before returning to Detroit, calling the experience a “blessing in disguise” and explaining how the time away helped him develop beyond baseball.

That full story is available in Detroit Sports Nation’s feature on Jobe’s emotional road back to the Tigers.

Detroit has every reason to remain careful. The organization cannot chase a division title by treating Jobe like a veteran prepared to throw 100 pitches every fifth day.

Friday’s 3⅔-inning outing will create additional bullpen stress during a crucial series. It should not tempt the Tigers to accelerate Jobe’s workload during his next start.

His health still matters more than the standings.

One Bad Start Does Not Erase the Progress

Jobe’s performance deserves criticism. Six earned runs and nine hits in fewer than four innings is a poor outing under any circumstances.

It also represents one start.

The former No. 3 overall pick remains only two appearances into his return from reconstructive elbow surgery. He showed elite velocity in San Francisco and retained enough swing-and-miss ability to strike out four White Sox on Friday.

Now comes the adjustment.

Can Jobe locate his fastball more effectively? Can he use his secondary pitches to avoid predictable counts? Can he slow an inning before three singles become a crooked number?

Those questions matter more than the inflated ERA attached to a tiny sample.

Detroit did not bring Jobe back because it expected perfection. The Tigers brought him back because they believe his talent can help them now and anchor their rotation for years.

Friday night was the ugly side of that process.

Bottom Line

Jackson Jobe was rocked in his return to Comerica Park, allowing six earned runs and nine hits over 3⅔ innings against the first-place Chicago White Sox.

The timing made the performance sting even more. Detroit entered the series with a chance to take control of the AL Central race, only to watch its prized young starter put the Tigers in an early hole.

Jobe’s first start showed why Detroit believes in him. His second showed how much work remains after Tommy John surgery.

One rough night does not change his future. It does make the Tigers’ path through this critical series considerably more difficult.