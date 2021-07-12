Jackson Jobe sends out first tweet since being drafted by Detroit Tigers

Sharing is caring!

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers surprised (and upset) quite a few people when they selected Jackson Jobe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

After being selected by the Tigers, Jobe took to Twitter and tweeted that he is ready to get to work.

Fans, whether or not you agree that Jobe should have been the Tigers pick, please do not take it out on him and realize that he very well could end up being a gem!

Ready to get to work!🤝 https://t.co/3GG81Sevca — jackson jobe (@jacksonwjobe) July 12, 2021