Report: Jackson Jobe to Rejoin Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are preparing to welcome Jackson Jobe back into their starting rotation.

According to Chris McCosky, Drew Anderson will start Wednesday and transition into a rotation role, while Jobe is expected to join the Tigers during their upcoming road series against the San Francisco Giants.

For a rotation recently reshaped by the trades of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, Jobe’s return could not arrive at a more important time.

Jackson Jobe Nearing End of Rehab Assignment

Jobe has been working his way back from the hybrid Tommy John procedure he underwent in June 2025. The surgery included a full reconstruction of his ulnar collateral ligament and an internal brace designed to support the repaired elbow.

The 23-year-old began his minor-league rehabilitation assignment on July 7. In his first outing with Single-A Lakeland, Jobe reached 100.2 mph twice and averaged 98.8 mph with his four-seam fastball, well above his 2025 major-league average.

His workload has steadily increased since then.

In his most recent rehab appearance, Jobe reportedly struck out five over four innings while reaching 99 mph. It marked his fifth outing since returning to game action and provided another positive sign that his stuff has returned following surgery.

Tigers Need Jobe to Stabilize Rotation

Jobe made 10 starts for Detroit as a rookie in 2025 before his elbow injury ended his season. He posted a 4.22 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 27 walks across 49 innings during those starts.

His major-league career numbers include a 4-1 record, 3.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 53 innings.

Detroit will likely remain careful with his workload. Jobe is returning from a major procedure, and the Tigers will not want to sacrifice his long-term health while attempting to replace the innings lost in the Skubal and Mize trades.

Still, this is more than a late-season audition.

Jobe was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and remains one of the most talented young pitchers in the organization. A healthy return would give Detroit another power arm with legitimate rotation upside for the present and beyond.

Bottom Line

Jackson Jobe appears to be only days away from returning to the Tigers.

His fastball velocity has returned, his rehab workload continues to grow and Detroit now expects him to rejoin the rotation during the upcoming series in San Francisco.

The Tigers traded away two established starters at the deadline.

Now they are handing part of the rotation’s future to Jobe.