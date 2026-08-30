Detroit Lions Make Decision on Jackson Meeks, Chris Smith

The Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster is beginning to come into focus, and Sunday evening brought one piece of good news for an impressive young tight end.

Jackson Meeks has made Detroit’s 53-man roster, according to Ben Raven, while defensive lineman Chris Smith is expected to be released, as Nolan Bianchi reported.

Meeks making the team is one of the more interesting developments of cutdown day.

The converted wide receiver entered training camp facing a crowded tight end room led by Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin, but Meeks simply kept making plays. He carried that momentum into Saturday’s 25-16 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts, catching another touchdown and giving Detroit something to think about before final cuts.

Apparently, the Lions thought about it.

And kept him.

Meeks had been one of the toughest calls when projecting Detroit’s final 53-man roster. Keeping a fourth tight end requires sacrificing depth somewhere else, but Detroit clearly decided Meeks had shown enough upside to protect him from the waiver wire.

Smith was caught on the other side of that equation.

Detroit’s defensive line was among the most competitive position groups entering final roster cuts, and Smith joins Myles Adams and rookie Tyre West among the defensive linemen who will not be part of the initial 53.

For Meeks, though, Sunday delivered the kind of news every roster bubble player waits all summer to hear.

He made it.