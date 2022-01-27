in NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars close to hiring new head coach AND general manager

updated 617 Views 5 Votes

According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars are close to hiring a new head coach AND a new general manager.

Jurecki reported just moments ago that the Jaguars are close to hiring Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach and Adrian Wilson to be their next general manager.

Nation, do you like these hires?

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Chicago Bears decide on next head coach

NFL Twitterverse bashes Chicago Bears for head coach hire