Jacksonville Jaguars close to hiring new head coach AND general manager

According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars are close to hiring a new head coach AND a new general manager.
Jurecki reported just moments ago that the Jaguars are close to hiring Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach and Adrian Wilson to be their next general manager.
Nation, do you like these hires?
Hearing the Jaguars are close to hiring Adrian Wilson as their GM and Byron Leftwich as HC.
— Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) January 27, 2022
